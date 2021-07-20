Indiana Jones 5 cast, release date and everything we know so far

We're getting excited for Indiana Jones 5, because Dr. Jones looks like he's got a murderer's row of co-stars ready to make this a must-see. Yes, the early acquisitions of Mads Mikkelsen and Phoebe Waller-Bridge were apparently not enough, they had to go out and add cast members that have us blinking our eyes, looking at a crew that's almost too good and wondering if this is a trap we have to delicately solve.

The latest chapter in the Indiana Jones saga, and the first under The Walt Disney Company, is currently without a real title. That said, it's been a topic of conversation since 2008. Indy 5 also has a lot of work for itself, as it's the follow-up to the widely-panned Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

So, who will be trusted to make sure Dr. Jones and his whip have a better outing? We just got another piece of the puzzle of the Indiana Jones 5 cast, and it's a meaty one at that — giving us more reason to have faith for this new project. And even the film's composer gives us reason to consider this one of the most anticipated movies of 2022.

Development has been taking place on Indiana Jones 5 since 2008, back when execs were still mentioning the possibility of Shia LaBeouf returning. George Lucas even said that there was a chance that LaBeouf could be the star of the film. In the time that passed, LaBeouf openly criticized the production of Indy 4, and Harrison Ford referred to the younger actor as a "f***ing idiot."

Then, The Walt Disney Company acquired Lucasfilm, and all the groundwork for Indiana Jones 5 began. While we don't know much about the story itself, Harrison Ford has given us reason to expect that Indy 5 will feel a little conclusive, telling IGN that the movie will “see part of [Indy’s] history resolved.”

Antonio Banderas is joining the cast of Indiana Jones 5

Toby Jones is apparently going to be Indy's sidekick

Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renée Wilson are the latest new cast members

We are scheduled to get Indiana Jones 5 on July 29, 2022, and by then it will probably have a real title. At this point, it's still listed as "Untitled Indiana Jones" in the Disney schedule. If you're concerned with delays in the release date process, note that this July 2022 date was still in Disney's calendar as of March 2021.

Production was scheduled to start in August 2021, but filming is getting underway now with Harrison Ford and come of the cast spotted in the UK near Pinewood Studios. Reports suggest the iconic Bamburgh Castle could make an appearance; you might recognise the historic site from the early Harry Potter films, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, and Downton Abbey’s 2015 Christmas special.

And Indiana Jones 5 may or may not be the final installment in the series. Kathleen Kennedy announced the film as the "next and final installment" at the Disney Investors Day 2020 in December.

Indiana Jones 5 cast

For a while, Harrison Ford was the only name attached to Indiana Jones 5. That changed in April 2021, as it was announced that Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) was joining the cast.

Waller-Bridge has a packed docket of projects following the success of her series, including a Amazon Prime Video series based on Mr. and Mrs. Smith, where Donald Glover co-stars alongside her.

Later that month, Deadline revealed got two more names added to the crew for Indy 5: Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal) and Thomas Kretschmann (Avengers: Age of Ultron). Then, in May 2021, the outlet reported that Boyd Holbrook (Logan) and Shaunette Renée Wilson (Black Panther) joined up, both in roles that are currently unknown.

Then Toby Jones (Captain America: The First Avenger) joined the cast, and he's apparently Indy's new sidekick (as leaked set photos suggest).

Most recently, Deadline reported that Antonio Banderas is also along for the Indiana Jones 5 ride.

Harrison Ford as Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones Jr.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in TBA role

Mads Mikkelsen in TBA role

Thomas Kretschmann in TBA role

Boyd Holbrook in TBA role

Shaunette Renée Wilson in TBA role

Toby Jones in TBA role

Antonio Banderas in TBA role

Indiana Jones 5 potential villains

There are now two potential baddies in the Indiana Jones 5 cast. Mads Mikkelsen and Thomas Kretschmann. Both are playing undisclosed roles, but each has a history of being the bad guy. Banderas is also a possible candidate.

Maybe Indiana Jones 5 will one or (both) against type? We'd be more interested in a version where Phoebe Waller-Bridge is the bad gal.

Indiana Jones 5 crew

And expect Indiana Jones 5 to sound right too. The legendary John Williams is back to score Indy. We learned about Williams' return in 2016, when Steven Spielberg confirmed at the red carpet for the American Film Institute event honoring the composer with a lifetime achievement award.

Indiana Jones 5 trailer speculation

If you see a site pretending to have an Indiana Jones 5 trailer, it's likely just a booby-trapped forgery. We're a bit far off from an Indy 5 trailer, as casting is still being announced.

We'd guess that Indiana Jones 5's trailer would be coming in winter 2021/22 at the earliest, as it's still in production.