When is 'Elio' coming to streaming? Here's our best guess

"Elio" is another charming family movie from Disney and Pixar, but it's off to a rocky start.

The movie sees alien-obsessed 11-year-old Elio Solis (Yonas Kibreab) being beamed up after being mistakenly identified as Earth's ambassador by a coalition of alien representatives from the "Communiverse." Elio subsequently ends up tangled up in an intergalactic incident.

Although it's reviewed well — "Elio" is currently rated 83% from critics and 91% from fans on Rotten Tomatoes — "Elio" brought in just $21 million over its opening domestic weekend.

That's Pixar's worst-ever box office opening, and that's a crying shame; as someone who has seen "Elio," this is one of my favorite Pixar releases in recent memory. It deserves to find more fans, and you can read my full "Elio" review to find out why.

If you're currently waiting to watch the new family movie at home, we do not yet have a confirmed "Elio" streaming date. However, I've made an educated guess at when the new movie might come to Disney Plus; here's when you might be able to stream "Elio."

When is 'Elio' coming to streaming?

At the time of writing, the only way to see "Elio" right now is to see it on the big screen. It only hit theaters on June 20, so the wait's only just begun for a streaming date.

Plus, unless it doesn't follow the usual pattern, we'll first have to wait for Pixar's latest effort to come to Premium Video-on-Demand (PVOD) storefronts, first.

Being a Disney and Pixar movie, though, we can expect it to stream on Disney Plus when it does become available.

Based on the average wait for a new Pixar release, I'm predicting that "Elio" could come to Disney Plus in late September 2025. If I had to guess a specific day, I'd opt for September 24, 2025.

That's based on the fact that we typically wait around three months for Disney movies to come to Disney Plus.

For example, 2024's megahit "Inside Out 2" hit theaters on June 14 and started streaming on September 25, while "Elemental" dropped on September 13, 2023, after hitting theaters on June 16.

Admittedly, given "Elio" isn't exactly doing well at the box office (which is a real shame, it's great), there's always a chance that Disney decides to bring "Elio's" streaming release date forward.

Of course, this is all speculation, as we do not have an official "Elio" streaming date at the time of writing. As soon as one's confirmed, though, we'll be sure to share it here, so keep checking back.

