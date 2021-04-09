How to watch the 2021 Grand National live stream and see the big race online

2021 Grand National live stream The 2021 Grand National takes place on Saturday (April 10) at 5.15 p.m. BST (12.15 p.m. ET). The Grand National live stream will be on the ITV Hub in the U.K. — but you can watch it no matter where in the world you are by grabbing a VPN.

Watching a Grand National live stream is as much of a British ritual as drinking tea and complaining about the weather. The iconic race was cancelled last year due to the Covid pandemic, with a virtual race run instead — but it's back at the famous Aintree Racecourse this year, albeit without spectators.

Predicting which of the 40 runners and riders will win the world's most famous steeplechase is notoriously difficult — you might be just as well sticking a pin in our list of the starters at the bottom of this page. Alternatively, you could choose based on which horse has the best name, in which case we'll be putting our money on either Give Me A Copper or Shattered Love. That said, the favorites include Cloth Cap, Minella Times and Burrows Saint.

Wondering how to watch the 2021 Grand National live stream? You'll find all the answers below.

How to watch the 2021 Grand National live stream anywhere via a VPN

Just because you're away from home and can't access your usual streaming services, it doesn't mean you can't watch the Grand National live stream. That's because you can tune into the big race on Saturday via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you've already paid for.

Not sure which is the best VPN for you to use? We've tested lots of services and our favorite is ExpressVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well.

How to watch the 2021 Grand National live stream for free in the UK

If you're in the U.K., you'll be able to watch the 2021 Grand National live stream on free-to-air television — because ITV will be showing the whole race (in Scotland, it's on STV).

As well as being on the main ITV channel, you'll be able to watch a Grand National live stream on the ITV Hub. You need a valid UK TV license to be able to watch ITV Hub and you also need an active account, but the service is 100% free to use. ITV also has an app for ITV Hub, available from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. You'll also find ITV Hub on most smart TVs and the best Roku devices, among others.

Grand National coverage begins on ITV at 2 p.m. BST on Saturday (April 10), with the race itself due to start at 5.15 p.m (12.15 p.m. ET).

But don't worry if you're not at home in the U.K. when the Grand National live stream takes place — you can watch it wherever you are by using one of the best VPN services such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the 2021 Grand National live stream in the US

We can't find anywhere showing the Grand National live stream in the U.S, which means your best bet is probably to use a VPN such as ExpressVPN. Remember that if you're tuning into ITV Hub from the U.S., you still need to have a valid U.K. TV license in order to use the service.

How to watch the 2021 Grand National live stream in Canada

If you're on the hunt for a 2021 Grand National live stream in Canada, you can find it on the CBC Sports website, with the race due to start at 12.15 p.m. ET / 9.15 a.m. PT.

And of course Canadians who aren't in their home country can also use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to follow it wherever they happen to be.

How to watch the 2021 Grand National live stream in Australia

In Australia, the 2021 Grand National live stream will be shown on the Sky Thoroughbred Central channel, with the race starting at 2.15 a.m. AEST on Sunday (April 11).

Once again, one of the best VPN services will help Australians who aren't at home tune in to the streaming services they already subscribe to.

2021 Grand National runners and riders