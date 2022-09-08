Google Pixel Fold launch just tipped for March

Google is all set to launch its flagship Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at a Google event on October 6. But, going by rumor mills, the company’s foldable phone — the Google Pixel Fold will probably not make an appearance at this year’s event. While there has been no official word from the tech giant itself on its foldable’s plans, one analyst claims the Pixel Fold could make its debut in March 2023.

The New York Times (opens in new tab) recently pegged the Google Pixel Fold for a 2023 launch. This came amidst reports of Google moving more than half of next year’s high-end phones’ production to Vietnam from China. Display analyst Ross Young has just tweeted (opens in new tab) that the production of the Pixel Fold could start as soon as the end of this year, and the phone itself could launch early next year in March, which ties in with the 2023 timeline we have heard of before.

4 months till the foldable Pixel smartphone starts panel production. Are you excited? I am assuming it will launch in March.September 6, 2022 See more

The analyst does mention he is “assuming” a March launch, which could at least mean the foldable will be seen early in the year. Google's own camera app recently leaked the Fold as well, which hopefully means the phone is imminent. Earlier rumors had suggested the Pixel Fold would arrive by the end of the year . But then another report claimed that Google has delayed the Pixel Fold again and now it seems on track for a 2023 launch.

Rumors around the Pixel Fold have been surfacing for some time now and include Google’s seemingly novel way of avoiding a notch on the Fold by possibly placing the camera in the bezel of the phone. Leaked camera hardware specs indicate a 50MP camera, along with two 12MP cameras and an 8MP one on the Pixel Fold.

In terms of price, Google could take on Samsung as the Pixel Fold could cost less than the Galaxy Z Fold line and is tipped to be priced at $1,400. It could also make it as one of the best foldable phones, when compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 that recently launched for $1,799 and $999, respectively.