Google Pixel 7 may miss out on a big camera upgrade — but it's not bad news

Google first teased the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at Google I/O 2022 in May with a sneak peek as to what the phones could look like. While we know that both devices are going to be powered by a new generation of Tensor chips, other details have yet to be confirmed.

A new leak is filling in some of those details, at least when it comes to the camera setup. And by the sound of things, the Pixel 7 is shaping up to feature the same camera sensors as the Pixel 6 before it.

Leaker and developer Kuba Wojciechowski tweeted (opens in new tab) that the Pixel 7 could get the same camera lenses as the Pixel 6. If true, you'd expect the Pixel 7 to feature a 50MP main camera and 12MP ultrawide angle lens, the same as what the Pixel 6 offers.

In the subsequent Twitter thread delving into Pixel software, Wojciechowski uncovers the names of the sensors that could be found on the Pixel 7.

📸 I have obtained info about camera hardware configurations on several upcoming Google Pixel devices. While this isn't as important as Google's software - obviously - it still reveals some interesting changes.

In addition to the Pixel 7 info, the leak also suggests the Pixel 7 Pro will use the same front camera sensor as the Pixel 6 Pro — a 11MP one. Pixel 7 could also upgrade to this selfie sensor instead of going with a lower-res one. The Pixel 6 had a 8MP selfie camera compared to the Pixel 6 Pro’s 11MP one.

The Pixel 7 Pro could also get a telephoto sensor change and might switch to the “Samsung GM 1” sensor from the previous Sony sensor. The leak notes that calls that strange “since both of the sensors are pretty similar in their performance.” It could possibly be done to ensure all sensors are made from the same company — in this case, Samsung.

While the new Pixels are not touted for a big camera upgrade, this may not be bad news. The Pixel 6 just got a big boost in its main wide angle lens. From the 12.2MP sensors that were found in the previous generation, Pixel 6 took a big leap with a 50MP camera.

And like we noted in our Pixel 6 review, the cameras on the Pixel 6 are as good as ever and the low light prowess on the phone is incredible. It’s no wonder that it ranks as one of the best camera phones available. With the Pixel 7 getting the same lens, maybe Google has some software smarts up its sleeve for its flagship — like the Magic Eraser feature that debuted on the Pixel 6 and saw a refresh with this week's release of the Pixel 6a.

We already know that the camera bar on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro is getting slightly retooled, thanks to information from Google during May's I/O event. Going by the images Google shared at Google I/O, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will feature a slightly retooled aluminum camera bar with more oval-looking camera lenses as compared to rounded ones on the Pixel 6.

Google Pixel Tablet camera details

Wojciechowski didn’t stop with alleged details about the Pixel flagships, also posting info that claims about the camera hardware we might see on the Google Pixel tablet that is set to launch in 2023.

The Pixel tablet will apparently get 8MP cameras on the front and one on the back. By comparison, the iPad Pro models come with 12MP cameras on their front and back while the entry level iPad offers an 8MP rear and 12MP front camera.

Google Pixel Fold camera

As for the long-rumored Google Pixel Fold, there's some information from Wojciechowski, too, even though other rumors claim a foldable phone from Google has been delayed .

Wojciechowski suggests that the Google Pixel Fold could get a 50MP main camera along with two 12MP sensors and an 8MP one. We'd assume the latter camera is the front one.