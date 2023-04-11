Google Pixel Fold could beat Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in one big way

The Google Pixel Fold could use display technology that neither the Galaxy Z Fold 5, nor the Galaxy Z Flip 5 can match according to Korean news site The Elec (opens in new tab), which cites industry sources. And that's despite the tech coming from Samsung itself.

Google's apparently buying "M13" display materials from Samsung Display for the Pixel Fold, which will apparently make the foldable one of the first phones available with the new material. This is something that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 apparently won't use, as they'll keep the "M12" displays used on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. These have just been tipped for the next-gen iPhone series, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, too.

The Elec's reporting doesn't tell us what the benefits of the M13 displays are over the existing M12 ones. We might assume they'll have some improvements in brightness, power efficiency or other key areas, but we'll have to wait for further rumors to fill in the blanks.

But when is the Pixel Fold coming?

The report also mentions the Pixel Fold launching "in the second half of this year," which implies a launch in July or later. That's a little confusing since other sources are claiming the phone will instead arrive in June. Despite this disagreement, the consensus among leakers is that Google will at least unveile the Pixel Fold at Google I/O 2023 next month even if Google holds off on putting the phone up for sale for a little while.

Whenever the Pixel Fold does turn up, we're excited to go hands-on with this long-rumored phone. Not only because of interesting-sounding features like a compact body, a surprisingly big battery and likely top-quality cameras, but also because it could have a cheaper starting price than the Galaxy Z Fold 5, making it a potential new champ of our best foldable phones guide.

