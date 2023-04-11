iPhone 15 Pro could miss out on this display upgrade

There are a lot of new things coming to the iPhone 15 series, but it sounds like upgraded display tech will not be among them. According to a new report from The Elec, the iPhone 15 series will use the same materials as the iPhone 14 Pro. However there could be new display technology coming to the iPhone 16, courtesy of Samsung.

According to the report, Samsung Display will be using a material called M12 for the iPhone 15 — the same used on the iPhone 14 Pro and Samsung’s foldable phones. Meanwhile it’s claimed that Samsung and other non-Apple customers will be using M13 some time in the near future. The company is also said to be developing M14 materials specifically for the iPhone 16.

Previously we’ve heard that the iPhone 15 will be sticking with LTPS displays, rather than upgrading to an LTPO ProMotion display with adaptive refresh rate. But The Elec does claim that the standard iPhone 15 will use M12 materials, rather than the M11 used on the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus.

How much of a difference those newer materials will offer is unclear right now. But with every iteration of a new phone we hope that the displays end up being more durable, brighter and more energy efficient. Unfortunately that may not be the case with the iPhone 15 Pro series.

The iPhone 15 still feels neglected

We’ve been hearing a lot more about the iPhone 15 over the past few weeks and months, to the point where we’re starting to get an idea of what all four phones may have to offer. The big change is the rumored transition from Lightning to USB-C, though Apple may impose some of its own limitations to stop people using non-approved third-party cables. The standard devices are also expected to get the Dynamic Island pill-shaped display cutout.

Despite this it can still feel like the iPhone 15 is going to end up being neglected, as Apple adds more and more impressive features onto the Pro series. The iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to come with super-skinny bezels, a titanium frame, a periscope-style camera for better optical zoom, solid state buttons, Wi-Fi 6E and the 120Hz adaptive ProMotion display that we’ve seen on the iPhone 13 Pro and 14 Pro devices.

Not to mention the A17 Bionic, which seems to be skipping the standard models this year. That’s a lot of great stuff the iPhone 15 looks set to lack, which is a shame considering entry-level models are all the more important in the current economy.

We’ll likely hear a lot more about the iPhone 15 in the coming weeks, ahead of its expected launch in early fall. WWDC 2023 is also kicking off at the start of June, bringing with it all the latest news and upgrades arriving with iOS 17. So stay tuned to Tom’s Guide, and we’ll bring you all the best iPhone 15 news as and when we hear it.