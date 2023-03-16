Google Pixel Fold could blow away Galaxy Z Fold 5 on price

The closer we get to Google I/O 2023, the more we hear about this supposed Pixel foldable, currently known as the Pixel Fold. One major concern a lot of people have about this oft-rumored device is pricing. Will Google's offering be just as expensive as Samsung's eye-watering $1,799 MSRP for the Galaxy Z Fold 4?

According to leaker Yogesh Brar (via Android Police), we may not have to worry. He took to Twitter to relay some information he'd heard about Google's alleged pricing plans and it's seemingly great news.

Both the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold will make their debut at Google I/O in May.7a will be available in global markets by early Q3, while Fold will be launched in select regionsPricingPixel Fold : $1300 - 1500Pixel 7a : $450 - 500March 15, 2023 See more

We breathed a small sigh of relief upon seeing this. That $1,300 to $1,500 range is a potential $500 difference between the Pixel Fold and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (and what we assume the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will cost, too). That's a huge delta. It's not cheap by any means, far from it, but it gives us hope that Google might offer some meaningful competition to Samsung in the U.S.

Globally, there are a lot of foldables, many of which surpass the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. But in the U.S., we just have those two options, unless you want to run the risk and expense of importing something like the Honor Vs.

There's also the OnePlus foldable that should come later in the year. What we're calling the OnePlus V Fold might also offer Samsung some much-needed competition Stateside, depending on how OnePlus chooses to price it.

Other Pixel Fold rumors point to a shorter but wider external display than the Galaxy Z Fold at 5.8 inches, a large 7.69-inch internal display, a Tensor 2 chip and the same great cameras as the Pixel 7 Pro.

Don't think we forgot the other part of Brar's tweet, though. He notes that the Pixel 7a will remain in the $450 to $500 range when it allegedly launches this summer. That, too, is exciting given that we were slightly concerned that Google would go over the $500 mark.

Google seemingly knows that if it wants to beat Samsung and earn some buyers, it needs to get the pricing right. It's partly why the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro are so appealing: they are priced very competitively. So let's hope that this leak is true and that the Pixel Fold sits in the $1,300 to $1,500 range.