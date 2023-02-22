Google Pixel Fold could fix the worst thing about Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Google Pixel Fold could have a battery size advantage over the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, but at the expense of its overall size and weight, says a source speaking to 9to5Google (opens in new tab).

The Pixel Fold (or Pixel Notepad as some sources call it) looks likely to be heavier than Samsung's foldable, and will weigh a considerable 263 grams/9.2 ounces, the source says. The report compares the Pixel Fold to "a small tablet" rather than an expandable phone, which really emphasizes how chunky this foldable is allegedly going to be.

The upside is that the Google foldable will allegedly carry a generously sized battery, close to the 5,000 mAh that most flagship non-folding phones use, but still under that capacity. That should translate to the Pixel Fold having a larger battery capacity than the Galaxy Z Fold 4's 4,400 mAh.

The best foldable phones already have a disadvantage in portability in order to fit in their internal displays, so even heavier doesn’t sound like a smart move for the Pixel Fold. But more battery room hopefully also means the Pixel Fold can beat the Samsung foldable’s disappointing result in our custom battery test of 6 hours and 34 minutes constantly browsing the web over mobile data in its full adaptive 120Hz refresh mode.

Even if it's larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Pixel Fold still doesn't sound like it'll have the largest battery in a foldable so far. The Honor Magic Vs has a 5,000 mAh battery while still staying slim and pocket-friendly, but since this one likely won't be sold in the U.S., the Pixel Fold could have the largest battery capacity in any foldable available in the States.

A previous size leak for the Pixel Fold claims it's shorter, wider and thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (making it more like the Oppo Find N), with a thick horizontal camera bar on the back just like the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel 6a. That source also showed off unusually thick bezels around the inner display, but Google's apparently putting it to use by keeping the selfie camera in there rather than cutting a hole in the display itself.

The Google Pixel Fold is expected to arrive later this year. It could get its own launch event since it'll be Google's first foldable phone. But it may get bundled in with another event, like the assumed Pixel 8 series launch expected in October. We'll have to wait for more leaks to be certain.