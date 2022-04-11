Google Pixel 6a benchmarks just leaked — and it’s great news

The rumored Google Pixel 6a could have enough power to go head-to-head with the Google Pixel 6, according to early Geekbench 5 (opens in new tab) benchmarks.

Spotted by Android Headlines (opens in new tab), the Pixel 6a allegedly manages a single-core score of 1,050 compared to the Pixel 6’s 1,044. And in the multi-core test, the Pixel 6a hits 2,833 while the Pixel 6 2,758. Admittedly, the difference is small, but it’s noteworthy as traditionally Pixel A-series phones have been slower than their flagship counterparts.

Going by these benchmarks, we could posit that the Pixel 6a will use the same Tensor chip as the standard Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro. This wouldn’t be overly ambitious for a budget-orientated phone, as the Tensor chip is an in-house slice of silicon designed by Google, so the Pixel 6a wouldn't have to incur the costs of using a chipset from the likes of Qualcomm.

Having the Tensor chip in more affordable Pixel phones would be one way to get Google’s AI-centric chip into wider use and thus give it more data to draw upon. This in turn could potentially enable the Tensor chip and its features to get smarter over time.

In addition, the Pixel 6a with Tensor could make it a stronger competitor to the iPhone SE 2022, which uses the A15 Bionic chip. Based on our testing, the iPhone SE 2022 turned in a single-core score of 1,718 in Geekbench 5 and a multi-core result of 4,482. So Apple would still rule when it comes to mid-range phone performance.

According to the Geekbench 5 listing, the Pixel 6a will come with 6GB of RAM over the 8GB in the Pixel 6. So the budget phone might not outpace Pixel 6 in terms of multitasking and app responsiveness.

As for other Pixel 6a information, we’re expecting a design that’ll be rather similar to that of the Pixel 6, though more plastic than glass might be used in the chassis. We are also expecting the Pixel 6a to come with both a 12MP main and ultra-wide angle camera, which would mean a downgrade on the 50MP camera used in the standard Pixel 6.

On the display side, a 90Hz refresh rate panel could be used, offering an upgrade on the 60Hz display seen in the Pixel 5a. However, one leak claims the Pixel 6a will use a 6.2-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Given that there are not plenty of budget phones with 90Hz displays, it would be a pity for the next Pixel A-series phone to stick to 60Hz.

Given the Pixel 6a rumors are gathering pace, we expect to see the budget phone relatively soon. We would not be surprised if the Pixel 6a were announced May 11 at the start of Google I/O 2022. though leaker Jon Prosser says that the actual release date may note happen until July 28th. The long-awaited Google Pixel Watch could also be teased at the Google I/O event.