Giants vs Washington live stream: how to watch Thursday Night Football

The Giants vs Washington live stream features a defensive line that is eager to get their chance to face a quarterback who leads the NFL in fumbles over the last two seasons. Daniel Jones will be looking to protect the football against the likes of Chase Young and Montez Sweat in this NFL live stream.

Giants vs Washington channel, start time The Giants vs Washington live stream is tomorrow (Thursday, September 16) at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. BST.

• U.S. — Watch on NBC or NFL Network via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Thirty times. THIRTY! That’s how many times Giants’ quarterback Daniel Jones has fumbled the football since coming into the league in 2019. That’s the most in the NFL over the last two-plus seasons and the second most all-time over a 28 game span. “It's certainly something I've got to improve on,'' Jones told the media Tuesday. “I'll learn and keep moving forward.”

Jones’ latest folly came with just under three minutes to go in the third quarter, down 10 against the Broncos last week. The Giants started a drive at their own 25-yard-line and went 60 yards over 10 plays, before Jones coughed it up on a seven yard scramble. The Giants went on to lose, 27-13.

Washington also enters this week off a loss, falling to the Chargers last week, 20-16. Starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was forced to leave the game in the second quarter with a hip injury that has since placed him on injured reserve. Taylor Heinicke will get the start under center against the Giants.

The best streaming devices for watching the games

How to watch every NFL live stream

The back-up turned starter earned himself a two-year $8.75 million contract extension in the offseason after taking over for the injured Alex Smith last year in the playoffs. He threw for 306 yards with a passing and a rushing touchdown in a 31-23 loss to the Buccaneers. Last week Heinicke completed 11-of-his-15 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown caught by tight end Logan Thomas.

Washington is a 3-point favorite against the Giants. The over/under is 41.

How to watch Giants vs Washington live streams from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Giants vs Washington live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Giants vs Washington live streams in the US

In the US, the Giants vs Washington live stream will be broadcast at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT on Thursday, Sept. 16 on NBC and the NFL Network, which are available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services: Fubo TV and Sling TV.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from Fubo TV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with the NFL Network, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates, local NBC affiliates and ESPN.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is a part of NFL Sunday Ticket this week, which has no extra games aside from this one this week.

How to watch Giants vs Washington live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include preseason games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign in to your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing Giants vs Washington.

Giants vs Washington live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Giants vs Washington on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Giants vs Washington live stream starts at 1:20 a.m. BST Friday morning on Sky Sports Main Event.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Giants vs Washington live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Giants vs Washington live streams in Canada. DAZN is trying to get GamePass rights, but that has not been announced yet.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.