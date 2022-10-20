Giants vs Jaguars live stream: How to watch NFL week 7 online, start time and channel

The Giants vs Jaguars live stream features one of the best running backs in the NFL taking on one of the best run defenses in the league. Saquon Barkley, the league’s second leading rusher will look to stay hot as he takes on a Jacksonville defense that ranks third in the NFL. A ground battle is set for this NFL live stream.

Giants vs Jaguars channel, start time The Giants vs Jaguars live stream airs Sunday (Oct. 23).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST / 4:25 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or Sling TV (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

The Giants are coming off an improbable win against the Ravens as they erased a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to notch a 24-20 victory. With the win New York improved to 5-1, second best record in the NFL. Barkley racked up 105 yards of total offense and punched in the game-winning touchdown.

While rookie head coach Brian Daboll is getting a lot of credit for the Giants’ turn around, pundits shouldn’t overlook the impact of defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. Daboll’s offensive is averaging a touchdown-more-per-game than a year ago, which ranks them as the 18th highest scoring team in the league. Not exactly eye-catching, but on the other side of the football, Martindale’s defense has shot up the league rankings, from 23rd last season to seventh allowing just 18.8 ppg.

The Jaguars (2-4) have lost three-straight including last week’s 34-27 loss to the Colts. Trevor Lawrence hit Christian Kirk on a four-yard touchdown pass that gave the Jags a 27-26 lead with 2:44 remaining in regulation. After a failed two-point conversion attempt, Jacksonville handed the ball back to Indy and allowed a 13-play, 66-yard drive that resulted in the game winning touchdown reception by Alec Pierce.

One thing Jacksonville's offense has done in every game this season is score first. The problem has been holding onto those leads. They even led the Eagles by 14 points in the first quarter of their week four matchup, only to lose that game, 29-21. Turnovers have been a huge part of the Jags’ struggles this season as they have given the ball away nine times, fourth most in the NFL.

Trevor Lawrence has looked like a much different quarterback in his second season. He’s just three touchdown passes away from matching last year’s total of 12 and his passer rating is up 20 points from a year ago. He enters this matchup with the Giants with a 91.9 passer rating.

According to the Action Network, the Jaguars are 3-point favorites to beat the Giants.

How to watch Giants vs Jaguars live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Giants vs Jaguars you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Giants vs Jaguars live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Giants vs Jaguars live stream is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV and Sling TV.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Sunday (Oct. 23)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Giants vs Jaguars live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket (opens in new tab). Check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more details.

Giants vs Jaguars live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Giants vs Jaguars.

Giants vs Jaguars live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Giants vs Jaguars on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Giants vs Jaguars live stream starts at 6 p.m. GMT Sunday.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Giants vs Jaguars live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Giants vs Jaguars live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Giants vs Jaguars live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Giants vs Jaguars live stream on ESPN or Seven, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.