Giants vs Eagles live stream: How to watch Divisional game of the NFL Playoffs online

The Giants vs Eagles live stream has New York hoping that the third time is the charm when facing Philly. The Eagles beat the Giants in both theier regular season meetings, but this time around the Giants are healthy and coming off a very impressive playoff win over the Vikings. Birds and G-Men are set for a playoff edition of their NFC East rivalry this NFL live stream!

Giants vs Eagles channel, start time The Giants vs Eagles live stream airs Saturday (Jan. 21).

• Time — 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT / 1:15 a.m. GMT / 11:15 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or Sling TV (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

The Giants have had an up and down year. They started out hot, then cooled, then rallied to make the postseason. Their high point came when they jumped out to their best start since 2008, posting a 7-2 record through their first nine games. Their low point however came against this Eagles team, when Philly handed them a 48-22 loss in Week 14. The loss came during a stretch of the season, when the Giants were dealing with a bevy of injuries. Starting Corner Adoree’ Jackson was out with a knee injury while safety Xavier McKinney also missed the game with broken fingers. Saquon Barkley was questionable going into that Week 14 match up as well. He did play, but only managed to take part in 31% of the snaps. A season low for the running back.

Despite going a calendar month without a win the Giants rallied to clinch their first playoff berth since 2016 with a win over the Colts in Week 17, allowing them to rest their starters in the regular season finale against the Eagles. A game they lost 22-16.

Last week, the Giants grabbed a lot of attention for their 31-24 win in Minnesota. Quarterback Daniel Jones was on point as he threw for 300 yards on 24-of-35 passing with two touchdowns, while also leading the Giants in rushing with 78 yards on the ground. Jones’ key target on the day was wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins who had the first 100-yard performance of his career catching eight passes for 105 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles are coming off the bye week as the NFC’s top seed and they hope the week off will help get two key pieces back and as healthy as possible. Quarterback and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts suffered a shoulder injury in Week 15 against the Bears forcing him to miss the next two games. Hurts returned against the Giants in Week 18 to help his club clinch the #1 playoff seed. After the game Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni told the media “Jalen was in a lot of pain” after the game. Hurts was not on the Eagles’ injury reports this week and is expected to be a full go for kickoff.

The other key piece the Eagles are hoping to get back healthy is all-pro right tackle Lane Johnson who missed the last two weeks of the season with a groin injury. Johnson was practicing the last two weeks, but was limited. He is expected to play Saturday night.

The Action Network has the Eagles as 7.5-point favorites against the Giants.

(opens in new tab) If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV (opens in new tab) provides a middle ground. The $55 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has ESPN for this game, as well as local FOX and NBC affiliates. Your first month is half-off!

How to watch Giants vs Eagles live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Giants vs Eagles you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

Giants vs Eagles live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Giants vs Eagles live stream is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV and Sling TV.

The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT Saturday (Jan. 21)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $55 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Giants vs Eagles live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab): One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) so you don't need to pay up front.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not in NFL Sunday Ticket (opens in new tab), as Sunday Ticket is over for the season. Check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more details.

Giants vs Eagles live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Giants vs Eagles.

Giants vs Eagles live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Giants vs Eagles on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Giants vs Eagles live stream starts at 1:15 a.m. GMT Saturday.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Giants vs Eagles live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Giants vs Eagles live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Giants vs Eagles live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Giants vs Eagles live stream on ESPN or Seven, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.