GhostBed’s Luxe cooling mattress is now 30% off in the Presidents’ Day sales

GhostBed mattresses are popular among hot sleepers because they use various cooling technologies to keep the heat down, and now you can save 30% on the cooling GhostBed Luxe mattress. That’s up to $1,227 off the Luxe itself, plus you’ll get some luxury free gifts: two GhostPillows (worth $190) and, for orders worth over $1,500, a free weighted blanket too.

The GhostBed Luxe is the best mattress for you if you wake up throughout the night kicking off the covers, as it’s designed with patent-pending cooling technologies to keep the core of the mattress cool.

So this 30% off Presidents’ Day mattress sale is a great chance to own a premium bed for a lot less. But it isn’t the only GhostBed on offer - all models are discounted by 30%, including the new Venus Williams mattress, and you’ll have 101 nights to try it out at home, with a 25-year warranty and free shipping.

GhostBed Luxe: from $1,895 $1,327 at GhostBed

Save up to $1,227 - This 30% saving on the Luxe cooling mattress takes a huge chunk off the retail price, with a queen size down to $1,677, plus you’ll get two free pillows (worth $190) and a weighted blanket (worth $289) added to your order. The Luxe is a great choice if you suffer from overheating in bed yet still want the contouring comfort of memory foam with a little extra bounce.

GhostBed Venus Williams Legend: from $1,595 $1,395 at GhostBed

Save up to $590 - The tennis ace has lent her design skills to this signature mattress, and you can save up to $590 when pre-ordering it for a March delivery. The all-foam version is $200 cheaper than the hybrid, and both boost your recovery during sleep so that you wake feeling refreshed. A queen starts from $1,795 and you’ll get two free pillows, plus a weighted blanket when spending $1,500.

The current GhostBed mattress sale has plenty of offers for every type of budget and sleeper, and when you throw in those free gifts, it’s one of the best deals we’ve seen so far in the run up to the Presidents’ Day sales. At 30% off, the GhostBed Classic, the brand’s cheapest model, now starts from just $662 (was $945), and you’ll still get two free pillows with your order.

There are six different GhostBeds to pick from in total, including both hybrid and memory foam mattresses, as well as the eco-friendly GhostBed Natural (now priced from $1,082) for those of you wanting an organic mattress instead.

You’ll have 101 nights to trial your new GhostBed at home, with free shipping direct to your door. The warranty is 25 years, which is double that offered by most mattress in a box brands, and indicates just how much faith the brand has in its beds. These offers end on Thursday 17 February, so you’ll need to move quickly if you’re interested.