This luxury cooling mattress from Brooklyn Bedding helped me sleep cool during a heatwave — and it's back down to its lowest price in the Memorial Day sales

The Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex collection is designed to bring hot sleepers cooling relief, and a taste of luxury, at a more affordable price to other luxury mattresses. (Think just under $1,000 for a queen, rather than $1,500-plus.)

The flagship model in the range has just returned to its lowest price ever: with 30% off for Memorial Day, you can now get a queen CopperFlex Pro Hybrid for $932.40 (was $1,332) at Brooklyn Bedding. That's over $60 cheaper than its usual sale price in the Memorial Day mattress sales.

I'm a big fan of this copper-infused mattress. I gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars in my Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Pro Hybrid mattress review: it's built with high-quality materials and supports most sleep styles well. And it's the new kid in our best cooling mattress guide, taking the spot for best cooling mattress under $1,000. (The bigger king size does cost just over $1,000, but the queen size and smaller are less than a grand.)

Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Pro Hybrid mattress: twin from $932 now $652.40 at Brooklyn Bedding

I slept on this mattress for over a month and I'm confident in saying it's a great option for hot sleepers — even more so now that it's back to its lowest price ever for Memorial Day. Packed with cooling technology like a cool-to-touch Phase Change Material (PCM) cover, copper foams and 760 individually encased coils, this breathable mattress helps you regulate your body temperature through the night by absorbing excess heat. For Memorial Day, the Brooklyn Bedding mattress sale has reached its peak, knocking 30% off everything on the site. This cuts a queen size to $932.40 (was $1,332), which is over $60 cheaper than its usual sale price and outstanding value for a quality cooling mattress.

Affordable luxury, cooler sleep

I slept on a full size 14-inch CopperFlex Pro Hybrid, which costs $839.30 in the Memorial Day sales (full price is $1,199, although it's always sold with some sort of discount) and I recommend it to hot sleepers, combination sleepers and anyone who sleeps on their side.

All the options in our best mattress 2025 guide are built with reliable materials that are designed to help you get quality sleep. But few mid-range hybrids cost under $1,000 for a queen size.

That's great value in itself, and it makes the Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Pro stand out as one of the best hybrid mattresses you can buy. Like its rivals, it comes with free shipping, plus a 120-night sleep trial and lifetime warranty.