Top cooling mattress Bear Elite Hybrid drops biggest discount in today’s Memorial Day sales — just in time for summer

Hot sleepers rejoice because you can now save 40% on all sizes of the cooling Bear Elite Hybrid mattress at Bear, and get two free pillows included. That brings the price of a queen down to $1,456.20 from $1,998.80.

The Bear Elite is our top-rated cooling mattress of the year, packed with specialist cooling technology such as Phase Changing Material (PCM) and copper infused foam to help keep temperatures regulated. Plus, there's also the optional upgrade to the ultra cooling Celliant cover (more on that below.)

The Memorial Day mattress sales are in full swing, knocking an extra 40% off the Bear Elite Hybrid with the code MD4TY. That's the biggest discount you'll ever get on this cooling bed, making now an excellent time to buy — just in time for summer

Bear Elite Hybrid mattress (queen): was from $2,427 now from $1,456.20 at Bear

Made with Phase Change Materials, copper infused foam and coils for added breathability, the Bear Elite Hybrid ranks highly in our guide to the best mattress of the year for its cooling prowess and overall comfort. In our Bear Elite Hybrid mattress review, our lead tested upgraded to a cooling Celliant cover which captures heat and converts it into infrared energy for a cool night's sleep (costing an extra $180 in today's 40% sale.) Available in three firmness options, we rate the Bear Elite as one of the best hybrid mattresses overall thanks to its suitability to most sleepers. Bear mattress sales usually hover around 30%-35% off so 40% off is an great saving. That said, MSRPs appear to have crept up slightly this month, with a queen last month costing $2,305 at MSRP vs the $2,427 today. Still, with today's discount 40% you'll still save an extra $148 on a queen today compared to last month. We don't expect to see this deal again until Black Friday in November when the hot warm summer nights will be behind us. Comes with 12 night sleep trial, limited lifetime warranty and free and fast shipping.



Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (based on 3,900+ reviews)

