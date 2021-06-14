Xbox Series X restock hits GameStop stores this week — how to get yours

GameStop will have Xbox Series X restock in stores nationwide this Wednesday, June 16. The retailer confirmed the event on the GameStop Twitter account over the weekend. Both the Series X and Series S will be in stock.

Console restocks have mostly occurred online. In a few occasions, gamers might have had to pick up their console in-store, but the actual purchasing of the console happened online. So this will be the first in-store only Xbox Series X drop we've seen. It's a major announcement just as Prime Day deals start to ramp up.

Xbox Series X: $499 @ GameStop

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's new flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. GameStop is currently out of stock, but will have the console available in-store on June 16.

Xbox Series S: $299 @ GameStop

The more affordable next-gen Xbox Series S is limited to 1440p output, but still delivers fast loading, ray tracing, and high frame rates. It sports a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. (There's no disc drive). GameStop is currently out of stock, but will have the console available in-store on June 16.

GameStop restock — tips and tricks

GameStop hasn't released precise details on how Wednesday's restock event will work. Nor has it stated how many consoles stores will have. Nevertheless, it's fair to say hardcore gamers will probably form a line at local GameStop stores the night before the restock (if not earlier).

Keep in mind that the last most GameStop restocks have offered bundles in place of standalone consoles. The bundles have includes games, an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month membership, and a GameStop gift card.

What to do if you miss out

As with their previous Xbox Series X restocks, these units will sell out fast. So if you miss out don't worry. There will be other restock events in the future. Also, make sure to follow our where to buy Xbox Series X guide for up to the minute news on the latest restocks.