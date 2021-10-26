GameStop PS5 restock confirmed for today — how to get yours

GameStop has confirmed it will be holding a PS5 restock today (Oct. 26). This will be the retailer's second online drop of the console this month and comes in the same week as its next in-store PS5 restock event, which is currently scheduled for Friday, October 29.

The drop has been not-so-subtly confirmed by the retailer on social media via a gif post. Yes, restocks are now being announced by way of internet memes. Based on previous GameStop drops we would expect the stock to become available shortly after 11 a.m. ET. During this restock we can almost guarantee that the PS5 console will only be available in bundles, and this drop will also be exclusively for PowerUp Reward Pro members.

PS5 restock at GameStop (in stock at 11 a.m. ET)

Yesterday GameStop tweeted a reminder that PowerUp Reward Pro members get plenty of additional benefits, including early access to next-gen console drops. The retailer has made multiple similar posts in the past, and they've almost always been followed up by a restock the following day.

When a popular stock tracking account pointed this trend out GameStop responded with a gif of actor Lamorne Morris (in TV's New Girl) smirking. This has been taken as clear confirmation that the restock pattern will continue, and a drop is forthcoming.

The Twitter exchange also confirms that this latest GameStop PS5 restock will once again be exclusively for Pro Reward Card members. It was announced over the summer that GameStop would be giving Pro members early access to restocks. The retailer has offered premium reward cardholders priority access ever since and we don't expect that system to change until at least next year now.

The Pro member-only window could be followed up by a general sale where anyone can attempt to purchase a PS5. Though don't count on this; previous drops have all sold out during the Pro member early access period. We recommend paying the $15 for an annual Pro membership — after all, that’s a small price if it allows you to finally get your hands on a PS5.

GameStop always puts its allocation of the PS5 into bundles. These packages include items like an extra controller, physical games, and often some form of digital credit or a PlayStation Plus membership. We presume this will once again be the case here; perhaps the new Guardians of the Galaxy game will be included in the packages?

If you miss out on this online drop, GameStop will also be holding an in-store PS5 restock this week on Friday, October 29. If you're unwilling to sign up for PowerUp Reward Pro membership to score a PS5, then make sure to bookmark our PS5 restock hub. This comprehensive guide contains stock information and updates for every major retailer.

How to become a PowerUp Rewards Pro Member

In early June, GameStop announced that it's changing the way it handles console restocks. It will give first dibs to its PowerUp Rewards Pro members. Although there's a free tier, only Pro members will get early access to the restocks. Membership starts at $14.99 per year and includes perks like a Game Informer subscription, $5 reward coupons per month (total of $60/year), 10% extra trade credit on games/accessories, and a $5 welcome certificate. If you sign up today, you'll have access to the restock.

GameStop restock — tips and tricks

It may be obvious, but you'll want to have a GameStop account and be logged into your account when the restock begins. If you click the "add to cart" button and nothing happens, try refreshing the page.

Alternatively, you could clear your browser cookies and try to open the page via an incognito web browser. You might be asked to solve a captcha before adding the console to your cart. We don't yet know if this restock will be opened up to the general public after the early access window.

What to do if you miss out

As with the previous GameStop PS5 restock events, these units will sell out fast. So if you missed out don't worry. There will be other restock events in the future. Also, make sure to follow our restock coverage for up-to-the-minute news on the latest restocks. In the meantime, you can browse other retailer pages to see if they may have quietly added any new inventory.

