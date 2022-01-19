GameStop PS5 restock expected this week — here's what we know

It appears that GameStop is gearing up for its next PS5 restock. This would be the retailer's first online PS5 drop of 2022 and would come around a week after its most recent in-store drop on January 14.

Rumors of this drop have been circulating across the internet for a little while now, and while some sources did originally report it was scheduled for today (Wednesday, January 19) it now seems likely it will take place later in the week instead.

Assuming it follows the trend of previous GameStop PS5 restocks the console should become available shortly after 11 a.m. ET. We expect this drop to be exclusively for PowerUp Reward Pro members, and the console will only be available in bundles.

PS5 restock at GameStop (check stock)

PS5: $499 @ GameStop

GameStop PS5 restock tends to come in bundles. The bundles offer everything from an extra controller to a $20 GameStop gift card.

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ GameStop

GameStop PS5 Digital restocks also come in bundles. Oftentimes, they include everything from an extra controller to a $20 GameStop gift card.

An update on this potential restock has come from @LordofRestocks, who has proved to be a seriously reliable source of next-gen stock information in the past. The stock tracker claims that GameStop taking fresh orders of the in-demand console today "is now unlikely." So, while the odds of a drop in the next few hours now appear remote, we do still expect the gaming retailer to hold a PS5 restock this week.

For #PS5 hunters - it seems that GameStop is now unlikely to drop their PlayStation 5 bundle today. Keep on the lookout for - 🏢 Costco [ 11 AM - 6 PM ET ]🎯 Target [ 7 - 9 AM ET ] *Thursday or Friday *🏷 Best Buy [ 11 AM - 5 PM ET ]January 19, 2022 See more

We expect this drop to be exclusively for PowerUp Pro Reward members. GameStop has been gating its drops behind its premium membership scheme since last summer, and there's no indication this practice will end any time soon. Pro membership costs $15 annually, which could be a small price to pay if it helps you secure a PS5.

It should also be noted that GameStop always puts its allocation of the PS5 into bundles. These packages include items like an extra controller, physical games, and often some form of digital credit or a PlayStation Plus membership. GameStop always charges the combined retail price of the items within its bundles, so at least you won’t be getting price gouged.

If you're unwilling to sign up for PowerUp Reward Pro membership to score a PS5 or just want the console on its own without any extras, then make sure to bookmark our PS5 restock hub. This comprehensive guide is updated daily with the latest stock information for every major retailer.

How to become a PowerUp Rewards Pro Member

In early June, GameStop announced that it's changing the way it handles console restocks. It will give first dibs to its PowerUp Rewards Pro members. Although there's a free tier, only Pro members will get early access to the restocks. Membership starts at $14.99 per year and includes perks like a Game Informer subscription, $5 reward coupons per month (total of $60/year), 10% extra trade credit on games/accessories, and a $5 welcome certificate. If you sign up today, you'll have access to upcoming restocks.

PowerUp Rewards Pro membership: from $15 @ GameStop

GameStop's PowerUp Rewards Pro membership already came with a host of benefits, but the retailer has added one more — early access to next-gen console restocks. If you're still after a PS5 or Xbox Series X, this could be $15 very well spent.

GameStop restock — tips and tricks

It may be obvious, but you'll want to have a GameStop account and be logged into your account when the restock begins. If you click the "add to cart" button and nothing happens, try refreshing the page.

Alternatively, you could clear your browser cookies and try to open the page via an incognito web browser. You might be asked to solve a captcha before adding the console to your cart. We don't yet know if this restock will be opened up to the general public after the early access window.

What to do if you miss out

As with the previous GameStop PS5 restock events, these units will sell out fast. So if you missed out don't worry. There will be other restock events in the future. Also, make sure to follow our restock coverage for up-to-the-minute news on the latest restocks. In the meantime, you can browse other retailer pages to see if they may have quietly added any new inventory.

PS5 restock tracker — stores to check