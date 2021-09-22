GameStop PS5 restock coming to select stores on Sept. 30

A note on PS5 restocks PS5 restock is incredibly difficult to pin down. Despite our best efforts to bring you timely updates, Tom's Guide can't guarantee you'll be able to purchase a console. Nevertheless, we are committed to bringing you up-to-the-minute information on all restocks as soon as they happen.

Hot on the heels of rival Best Buy, GameStop has announced it will have its first ever in-store PS5 restock on Thursday, September 30. This is second in-store restock we see from a major retailer and GameStop's first in-store only event.

You can search your local store via the GameStop announcement page. (You can search by city or zip code). Here in New York City, four GameStop locations will have PS5 restock.

Our predictions for 2021: Black Friday PS5 deals

It's worth noting that GameStop is calling its event a "PS5 bundle event." In other words, they'll be offering PS5 bundles instead of the standalone console. (That shouldn't be too much of a surprise as that's been GameStop's pattern all year). The retailer also doesn't mention what time the restock will occur. (We expect more details to come in the next few days).

What makes this restock different is that traditionally, GameStop has been offering PS5 drops exclusively to PowerUp Reward Pro members . Their in-store event appears to be open to the general public.

That said, If you want a console before the holidays — and prefer to do your shopping online — we recommend paying the $15 for an annual Pro membership.

Although there's a free tier, only Pro members will get early access to the restocks. Membership starts at $14.99 per year and includes perks like a Game Informer subscription, $5 reward coupons per month (total of $60/year), 10% extra trade credit on games/accessories, and a $5 welcome certificate.

What to do if you miss out

As with the previous GameStop PS5 restock events, these units will sell out fast. So if you miss out on Sept. 30, don't worry. There will be other restock events in the future. Also, make sure to follow our restock coverage for up-to-the-minute news on the latest restocks.

PS5 restock tracker — stores to check