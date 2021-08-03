GameStop PS5 restock tipped for today — rumored time and how to get yours

A note on PS5 restocks PS5 restock is incredibly difficult to pin down. Despite our best efforts to bring you timely updates, Tom's Guide can't guarantee you'll be able to purchase a console. Nevertheless, we are committed to bringing you up-to-the-minute information on all restocks as soon as they happen.

GameStop held a PS5 restock last week, but it looks like the gaming retailer could already be preparing for another drop. This next drop is being tipped for as early as today (August 3).

The news of this latest PS5 restock comes from our sibling site TechRadar, which, according to the site's exclusive sources, said GameStop is gearing up to take fresh orders of Sony's in-demand console later today. GameStop last held a PS5 restock on July 27.

PS5 restock at GameStop

PS5: $499 @ GameStop

GameStop PS5 restock tends to come in bundles. The bundles offer everything from an extra controller to a $20 GameStop gift card. View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ GameStop

GameStop PS5 Digital restocks also come in bundles. Oftentimes, they include everything from an extra controller to a $20 GameStop gift card.View Deal

The amount of inventory available in this rumored drop, or at what time it will be held are currently unknown. However, the last GameStop restock took place at 11 a.m. ET but previous ones have been as late as 9.30 p.m. ET. As with previous GameStop drops, it's almost guaranteed that all PS5 stock will be available only in bundles.

TechRadar has been able to confirm that this next PS5 restock will once again be exclusively for Pro Reward Card members. It was announced last month that GameStop would be giving Pro members early access to restocks. The retailer's last four PS5 restocks have all offered premium reward cardholders priority access and the restock taking place today will reportedly use the same system.

The Pro member-only window could be followed up by a general sale where anyone can attempt to purchase a PS5. Though don't count on this; previous drops have sold out during the Pro member early access period. We recommend paying the $15 for an annual Pro membership — after all, that’s a small price if it allows you to finally get your hands on a PS5.

It's important to note that currently this drop is not confirmed. TechRadar correctly called last week's drop ahead of time, so we certainly consider its sources reliable but until word comes directly from GameStop a restock is not guaranteed. Bookmark our PS5 restock hub and we'll update you if we get official word.

How to become a PowerUp Rewards Pro Member

In early June, GameStop announced that it's changing the way it handles console restocks. It will give first dibs to its PowerUp Rewards Pro members. Although there's a free tier, only Pro members will get early access to the restocks. Membership starts at $14.99 per year and includes perks like a Game Informer subscription, $5 reward coupons per month (total of $60/year), 10% extra trade credit on games/accessories, and a $5 welcome certificate. If you sign up today, you'll have access to the restock.

PowerUp Rewards Pro membership: from $15 @ GameStop

GameStop's PowerUp Rewards Pro membership already came with a host of benefits, but the retailer has added one more — early access to next-gen console restocks. If you're still after a PS5 or Xbox Series X, this could be $15 very well spent. View Deal

GameStop restock — tips and tricks

It may be obvious, but you'll want to have a GameStop account and be logged into your account when the restock begins. If you click the "add to cart" button and nothing happens, try refreshing the page.

Alternatively, you could clear your browser cookies and try to open the page via an incognito web browser. You might be asked to solve a captcha before adding the console to your cart. We don't yet know if this restock will be opened up to the general public after the early access window.

What to do if you miss out

As with the previous GameStop PS5 restock events, these units will sell out fast. So if you missed out don't worry. There will be other restock events in the future. Also, make sure to follow our restock coverage for up-to-the-minute news on the latest restocks. In the meantime, you can browse other retailer pages to see if they may have quietly added any new inventory.