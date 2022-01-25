GameStop in-store PS5 restock tipped for this week — date and what we know

GameStop is reportedly preparing to hold its latest in-store PS5 restock this week. The drop is scheduled for Thursday (January 27) and it will almost certainly be exclusively for PowerUp Reward Pro members.

News of this restock comes via Matt Swider of The Shortcut. Matt is one of the most well-known stock trackers in the game, with strong sources across retailers. His exclusive report claims that GameStop will be selling the coveted next-gen console in stores this Thursday.

As is standard with GameStop restocks, the retailer will only offer the console as part of a bundle during this in-store event. Matt Swider has also provided information on what will be included in the pre-built package, and there are some useful extras in there.

The bundle will cost $747 and includes a PS5 Disc console, Call of Duty Vanguard, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, a DualSense controller (Cosmic Red) and a $50 GameStop Gift Card. GameStop always charges the combined retail price of the items within its bundles, so you won’t be getting price gouged. Although, Vanguard is being priced at $60 even though it's on sale for $53.

Which specific locations will be participating in this restock are currently unknown. We're hoping that GameStop provides that information within the next 48 hours. However, the retailer didn't publically confirm which stores would have next-gen consoles ahead of its instore restock on Friday, January 14, so may opt to be similarly vague this time.

This in-store restock will start from each individual store opening time (which could be as early as 8 a.m. local time) — but expect eager shoppers to start queuing before then. You'll want to load up on coffee and head out early if you don't want to be left empty-handed.

While some previous GameStop in-store restocks have been open to everyone, this latest restock event will be held exclusively for PowerUp Reward Pro members. Make sure to get signed up now ahead of time. If you're not a Pro member, you will likely be denied the opportunity to purchase a console during the restock.

If you'd rather purchase your console online or don't want to stretch your budget to cover a GameStop bundle, be sure to check our PS5 restock hub for the latest updates. We can't guarantee you a machine, but it’ll help make the job of tracking down a next-gen console much easier.

