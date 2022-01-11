GameStop in-store PS5 restock tipped for this week — date and how to get your console

If you're hoping to score a PS5 restock to kick off the new year, you might be in luck. GameStop is reportedly preparing to hold an in-store PS5 restock this week. This would be the retailer's first drop of the PS5 console in 2022.

News of this potential restock comes from @PS5restocks_etc on Twitter. The account isn't the biggest restock tracker out there but has a solid track record when it comes to reliability. The account is currently tipping GameStop for an in-store PS5 restock at select locations on Friday, January 14.

Xbox Series X online today - select stores with PS5 in-person, Friday 1/14! Contact your GameStop.Series X, Elite Series 2 Controller➡️https://t.co/3x0aR5eeGqSeries X, Far Cry 6 & NBA 2K22➡️https://t.co/C2GzdAW4QyYou got the XSX, Matthew! Hope you're enjoying your #PS5!🔥 https://t.co/WVvfrIAQoHJanuary 11, 2022 See more

Well-known restock tracker Matt Swider has also hinted that a GameStop PS5 restock could be on its way soon. Whether both trackers are talking about the same drop is currently unknown. Either way, no drop has been confirmed yet by GameStop itself so for now, these tip-offs should be taken with a grain of salt just in case.

Ready?🚨🚨🚨 Xbox restock ONLINE 🛑 GAMESTOP 🛑✅PS5 restock news soon2 Xbox Series X bundles➡️https://t.co/mjG5KZFhjS♻️RT + follow @mattswider & @theshortcutcom💡It'll say SOLD OUT *until* it's in stock💡Bundles = $$$, but in stock longer⚠️⚠️ALL Twitter sellers=scamsJanuary 11, 2022 See more

If an in-store GameStop PS5 restock does happen this week, it'll likely start from each individual store opening time (which could be as early as 8 a.m. local time) — but expect eager shoppers to start queuing for the console much earlier than this.

As is now the standard with GameStop PS5 restocks, the console will almost certainly only be available in pre-built bundles. These packages will likely contain PS5 games, extra controllers, digital credit, and a GameStop gift card. GameStop always charges the combined retail price of the items within its bundles, so you won’t be getting price gouged at least.

Previous GameStop in-store restocks haven’t required customers to be a PowerUp Reward Pro member. However, some previous in-store PS5 restocks have been exclusively for customers with a Pro membership. It might be worth getting signed up now just in case.

While we wait to see if this rumored in-store GameStop PS5 restock actually happens, be sure to check our PS5 restock hub for the latest updates. We can't guarantee you a machine, but it’ll help make the job of tracking down a next-gen console a little bit more manageable.

