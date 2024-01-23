Fulham vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup semi-final online

The Fulham vs Liverpool live stream sees both sides fighting for the right to contest the Carabao Cup final at Wembley. The Cottagers trail 2-1 after the first leg but will hope they can turn that around at home on Wednesday as they bid to reach a first domestic final since 1975 — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN.

Fulham vs Liverpool live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Fulham vs Liverpool live stream takes place on Wednesday, January 24.

► Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 24)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

Fulham’s dreams of reaching a first major final since their Europa League loss to Atletico Madrid in 2020 remain very much alive after an impressive performance at Anfield. Willian's goal after 19 minutes left the London club with plenty to play for despite second half goals from Curtis Jones and Cody Gapko.

Liverpool have made a habit of scoring late this season and come into this second leg full of confidence after their thumping 4-0 win away at Bournemouth in the Premier League. Manager Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to make many changes. Fulham will likely have to contend with the dangerous attacking trio of Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

You won’t want to miss the Fulham vs Liverpool live stream, and we’ve got all the details you need to watch the Carabao Cup semi-final online and from anywhere down below.

How to watch the Fulham vs Liverpool live stream wherever you are

As you'll read below, the Fulham vs Liverpool live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual streaming service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ESPN+ or another service to watch the game.

How to watch the Fulham vs Liverpool live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. will be pleased to know that a Fulham vs Liverpool live stream will be available to watch on ESPN Plus.

ESPN Plus costs $10.99 a month, or you can save a few bucks in the long run by signing up for an annual plan, which costs $109.99 for the year. ESPN Plus is also available bundled with Hulu and Disney Plus, with plans starting at just $14.99 a month (with ads).

Fulham vs Liverpool will be shown on ESPN Plus. The sports-focused streaming service also offers coverage of grand slam tennis, MLB, NHL, Top Rank boxing, PGA Tour golf and cricket.

How to watch the Fulham vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports has the Fulham vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have a HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still follow the Fulham vs Liverpool live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Fulham vs Liverpool live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Fulham vs Liverpool live stream on DAZN.

Unfortunately, DAZN has discontinued its free trial offer, but you can still sign up for the service in order to watch all the action from the Carabao Cup. A DAZN subscription costs $19.99 CAD per month, or $199.99 CAD for the year.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to appear as if they're back in the great white north.

How to watch the Fulham vs Liverpool live stream in Australia

If you want to watch the Fulham vs Liverpool live stream from Australia, you'll need access to beIN Sports. This can be added to your TV package, or you can sign up for beIN as a separate subscription costing $14.99 per month or $149 per year.

As well as the Carabao Cup, beIN Sports has the rights to Ligue 1, Serie A, Bundesliga and EFL Championship football, Pro14 rugby, and ATP and WTA tennis.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use ExpressVPN to watch all the action on your travels as if you were back home.

How to watch the Fulham vs Liverpool live stream in New Zealand

The Fulham vs Liverpool live stream will be shown on beIN Sports — the exclusive rights holder to Carabao Cup soccer in New Zealand. Sky Subscribers can add beIN to their existing package for an additional $31.99 a month.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.