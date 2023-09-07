Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro just revealed in official video teaser

Did you hear that there's an Apple event happening next week on September 12? Apparently Google has, and it's doing everything it can to steal some thunder away from the iPhone 15 launch by showing off its own upcoming phones. It won't work, of course, but you can't blame Google for trying.

The latest tease is a sneak peek at the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro posted to YouTube ahead of the Made by Google event set for October 4. And the designs line up with all the leaks we've seen so far — including a bunch of details disclosed by Google itself.

Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro look very similar in this video tease, but the Pixel 8 Pro towers over the smaller Pixel 8. And that's because the Pixel 8's screen is rumored to measure 6.17 inches, compared to 6.31 inches for the Pixel 7.

The Pixel 8 Pro's display is tipped to measure the same 6.7 inches as the Pixel 7 Pro, but this time around the panel is supposed to be flat instead of curved.

Google's video also shows off the new camera arrangement for the Pixel 8 Pro, which puts all the lenses in the same cutout under the same piece of glass. The Pixel 7 Pro had the telephoto separated in its own little circle. The camera bar on both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro is fairly prominent, but it doesn't appear to protrude too much.

One new addition to the Pixel 8 Pro that's been rumored before and shown in a 360-degree preview — is a new temperature sensor for the device. We're not sure how this is going to be used, but we're very intrigued to find out how Google leverages the feature.

Other rumored upgrades for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro include a more powerful new Tensor G3 chip, which should help Google close the performance gap with the best iPhones and best Samsung phones. And we also hear that the Pixel 8 series will boast a new Video unblur feature that should help sharpen your footage.

When it comes to the cameras, we're intrigued by a new staggered HDR feature that's reportedly coming to both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. This will take long and short exposure shots simultaneously instead of in succession, which would save time while also minimizing ghosting effects.

Google already has a Pixel 8 page on the Google Store previewing the device, though most of the features outlined there are available on current Pixel flagships. The page does mention the Pixel Watch 2 as a companion device for the Pixel 8. The new version of Google's smartwatch is also expected at the Pixel 8 launch event on October 4.

Wait, so what hasn't leaked on the Pixel 8? Well, we don't know the pricing yet. And I hope that we'll hear a lot more about other AI features Google has planned for its flagships. The Google event will reveal all, but in the meantime check out our Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro hubs for all the latest rumors and leaks.