Apple iPhone 15 event just announced for September 12 — here's all the details

Apple has officially announced the Apple Event, which is set to kick off September 12 in Cupertino, California at the Steve Jobs Theater. The star of the show will be the iPhone 15 lineup, but that's not all we expect at the Apple event.

The invite itself is titled Wonderlust, which could refer to the new design of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the new Apple Watch or something else.

In fact, Apple could be shaking things up with a new iPhone 15 Ultra, which could be the name for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. We're talking about a rumored titanium design, new Action button, periscope zoom camera and more — as well as a possible price hike.

Apple is also expected to unveil the new Apple Watch 9 and a possible Apple Watch Ultra 2 model, and maybe even an iPad mini 7 tablet. Here's what to expect from the Apple event.

How to watch the Apple event

The Apple event starts at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 pm BST and should be live streamed on YouTube, Apple's website and on Apple TV. We'll have more details closer to the event, and you'll be able to follow along with our iPhone 15 event live blog.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

(Image credit: Apple )

The Apple September event should see the launch of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Caving into pressure, Apple is expected to ditch the Lightning port for USB-C connectivity. The iPhone 15 series should also see the Dynamic Island added to the top of the display and bigger batteries. The A16 Bionic chip in the iPhone 14 Pro should also be coming to the iPhone 15 series, which is powerful but not exactly state of the art. The iPhone 15 has also been tipped for faster charging up to 35W. Too bad the display refresh rate will likely remain 60Hz.

iPhone 15 Pro

(Image credit: Majin Bu)

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are tipped to bring the biggest upgrades. Both models are expected to sport titanium sides, which is stronger than stainless steel yet lighter. In fact, we've already seen the leaked weights for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max and they're lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In addition, the iPhone 15 Pro series is rumored to feature a powerful new A17 Bionic processor — the world's first using a 3nm process. The other big upgrade should be a new Action button that replaces the mute switch on the iPhone. This will reportedly allow you to mute the volume, quick launch the camera, activate the flashlight and perform all sorts of other shortcuts.

iPhone 15 Pro Max

(Image credit: Unbox Therapy / YouTube)

The iPhone 15 Pro Max should stand out with a rumored periscope-style telephoto lens that’ll be exclusive to the biggest new iPhone.

By making use of folded optics, the telephoto camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max is tipped to offer double the optical zoom range of the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s camera. That means an upgrade from 3x to 6x. We've even seen rumors of a 10x zoom for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and it could be called the iPhone 15 Ultra.

Apple Watch 9

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Apple Watch 9 is also tipped to launch at the Apple event. We haven't seen a ton of rumors, but the Apple Watch 9 is likely to feature a faster chip, along with upgrades to health tracking, communications features and safety.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

(Image credit: Future)

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has said the so-called Apple Watch Ultra 2 will launch at the Apple event. The new Apple Watch Ultra 2 could potentially get a Micro LED display to improve colors and viewing angles, and a larger 2.1-inch screen size. Improved activity tracking and health monitoring features could also be on the way.

iPad mini 7

(Image credit: Henry T. Casey)

We've heard some rumors that the iPad mini 7 could launch at the Apple event. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, "Apple isn't likely to do another major overhaul of the product," but he does expect a processor upgrade. An M2 chip seems likely.