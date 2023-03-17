Google Pixel 8 could be world’s first phone with Video Unblur feature

The rumored Google Pixel 8's signature camera trick may have been revealed by 9to5Google (opens in new tab), which has found evidence of a previously unknown "Video Unblur" feature for Google Photos.

By examining the APK file for the latest Google Photos app update, the 9to5 team was able to make the interface for Video Unblur appear, though they weren't able to actually get it to work.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

Video Unblur would be the next logical evolution of Photo Unblur, a Pixel 7 series feature that, as the name implies, will unblur your photos with the power of the phone's Tensor G2 chip. This feature works with any images, even those not taken on the Pixel, so we hope you can unblur any clips you load onto the Pixel 8, not just those you capture with the inbuilt cameras.

A Pixel-only feature?

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

While there's no clear evidence of this being a Pixel 8 feature, it would stand to reason that Google would save a big new feature like this for its next flagship Pixel launch, expected this October.

Another possibility would be that Google introduces this at Google I/O 2023 on May 10, either as an update for the Google Photos app or as an exclusive for the Pixel 7a or Pixel Fold, both tipped for a reveal at the event.

If it's the former, we may see this feature released to all Google Photos users, like Google just did with Magic Eraser. If Google does decide to make this a Pixel handset exclusive though, it could be a couple of years until other phone users can try it out.

Whenever this Video Unblur feature gets finished up, it could make for quite a feather in the cap of a new Pixel phone. But if you're after a new phone right now, look at our best Android phone picks to see your top available options.

