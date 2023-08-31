Google October event preview: Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2 and more

The upcoming Google October event should showcase the next generation of Pixel smartphones and smartwatches. Made by Google is set for October 4, meaning the countdown is on for new Pixel hardware.

Based both on rumors and precedent, we expect the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro will headline Made by Google. It’s also likely that we’ll see the Google Pixel Watch 2, the company’s second attempt at a Pixel-branded smartwatch. The news Google shares at this event should shed some light on how it plans to take on Apple and Samsung’s respective mobile devices.

Still, questions about the Pixel 8 family and Pixel Watch 2 remain, such as the new features, spec details, prices and release dates. From now leading up to the event, we expect more leaks and rumors to fill in some of the blanks. Below you’ll find everything you need to know about Made by Google 2023, from event details to the latest information on all the expected devices.

When is the Google October event?

Google sent out the official invitations for Made by Google on August 30, more than a month before the scheduled October 4 event date. According to the invitation, the Made by Google keynote kicks off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET / 3 pm BST.

As was the case for Made by Google 2022 and Google I/O 2023 , we expect the event to be broadcast live on the Google Store website and the Made by Google YouTube channel . It will likely run for at least an hour, giving Google’s product execs time to go into detail.

Google Pixel 8

(Image credit: Credit: EZ / Twitter)

The Google Pixel 8 has been the subject of several recent leaks, with a number of renders and videos revealing what the smartphone might look like. From what we’ve seen, the Pixel 8 might have rounder corners and transition to a flat display. Otherwise, the phone seems to maintain the horizontal camera bar used since the Google Pixel 6.

But the display could be quite different compared to the Google Pixel 7. It could come with a smaller and brighter display measuring 6.17 inches, down from 6.31 inches. A rumored 120Hz refresh rate upgrade would also be big news for the entry level Pixel, since the Pixel 7 currently features a 90Hz display (which is the same as the Google Pixel 7a.)

The Pixel 8 will pack Google’s next-gen Tensor G3 chipset. Leaks say the Tensor G3 will be based on the Exynos 2300 with a G5300 5G modem, while a separate report from claims that the Tensor G3 chip will receive a significant performance boost.

In terms of Pixel 8 colors, a wallpaper leak suggests the phone should arrive in hues called Jade, Peony, Haze and Liquorice. The device will ship with Android 14 and 8GB of RAM, and is likely to start at $599 with 128GB storage.

Google Pixel 8 Pro

(Image credit: Google via Twitter / Mishaal Rahman)

The Google Pixel 8 Pro and standard Pixel 8 will probably have a lot in common in terms of Android 14 software and Tensor G3 chipset performance, but there are some ways the Pixel 8 Pro will be more premium, too. For one, the ultrawide camera will allegedly move from a 12MP sensor on the Pixel 7 Pro to a 64MP on the Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel 8 will probably stick with the 12MP sensor, while both devices will likely sport a 50MP main lens.

The Pixel 8 Pro's display is set to remain the same at 6.7 inches, but with the panel measuring one millimeter narrower with Google moving to a flat display. It should get the same 120Hz refresh rate as the regular Pixel 8 as well.

The same wallpaper leak mentioned for the Pixel 8 above suggests the Pixel 8 Pro is coming in Jade Liquorice, Porcelain and Sky options. We expect the phone to pack 12GB RAM and start at $899.

Google Pixel Watch 2

(Image credit: Future)

In addition to the Pixel 8 family, Google is likely to launch the Google Pixel Watch 2, a follow-up to the first Google Pixel Watch. We've seen a handful of ways Google plans to improve the Pixel Watch the second time around.

According to a report, Google may be swapping the stainless steel frame for aluminum, and that Fitbit may be powering a new “Coach” workouts feature with the device. We've also heard that the Pixel Watch 2 could receive a sizeable battery upgrade by swapping Samsung Exynos chips for Qualcomm’s latest (and more efficient) Snapdragon W5 Plus silicon.

There's plenty on our wish-list for the Pixel Watch 2, perhaps the top request being a second size option. The debut Pixel watch only came in a 41mm size, which is too small for some users. We'll have to see how an additional size impacts price, though. For reference, the Pixel Watch started at $349, going up to $399 for LTE support.