Forget iPhone 12: You can score a free iPhone 11 right now

We've seen plenty of iPhone deals before, but this week is an extraordinary time for cash-strapped Apple fans. Three different carriers are offering free iPhone sales on Apple's latest smartphones. So if you can't wait for the iPhone 12, here's what you can get now.

The first deal comes courtesy of Sprint, which is offering a free iPhone 11 when you switch and trade-in your old device. The best part of this deal is that your old device can be in any condition. Meanwhile, through July 1, you can get a free iPhone SE 2020 when you open a new line with Verizon Unlimited service. Other free iPhone sales you can get right now include:

iPhone 11: free w/ trade-in @ Sprint

The Editor's Choice iPhone 11 delivers superb cameras, fast performance, and excellent battery life. Switch to Sprint and lease the new iPhone 11 and you'll pay $0. This iPhone sale requires that you trade-in your old smartphone, but the good news is that your old phone can be in any condition and you'll still get the free iPhone 11. View Deal

iPhone SE 2020: free w/ new line + Unlimited @ Verizon

Open a new line at Verizon and sign up for one of Verizon's Unlimited plans and the carrier will give you a free iPhone SE 2020. Plus, make your purchase online and you'll only pay $20 activation fee (50% off). View Deal