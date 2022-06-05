F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream — how to watch the Baku race free and online

If the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream is anything like the previous four races in Baku, we're in for a treat — because it's usually packed with incident. It all starts with first practice on Friday (June 10) and you can watch it from anywhere if you know how.

So read on and we'll show you how to watch F1 live streams from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab), potentially for FREE.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream will show us a second F1 street race in a row, but this one's a very different challenge from Monaco last time out. Where that is a narrow, twisty circuit that seldom sees much overtaking, Baku is a mixture of tight corners and long, fast and wide sections.

Drama has been an ever-present here, whether it was Sebastian Vettel rear-ending and then swerving into Lewis Hamilton in 2017, Red Bull teammates Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo colliding in 2018, Ricciardo reversing into Daniil Kyvat in 2019 or Verstappen suffering a tire blowout when leading in 2021. Turn 1 allows for three-abreast racing — always fun — while the combination of city streets and hard barriers has led to multiple punctures and crashes. It's not one for the faint hearted.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will be hoping he can be the one to tame it, having fallen further behind Verstappen in the Drivers' Championship in Monaco. He led the early part of the race and looked in imperious form amid the wet conditions, but several strategy mistakes by his team left him in fourth place, behind Verstappen in third, his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz in second and the winner, Red Bull's Sergio Perez.

Verstappen now has a nine-point lead, but Perez is only six points behind Leclerc and not out of the running for the title himself. Another victory for the Mexican here could really complicate matters.

It'll also be interesting to see whether Mercedes can regain some of the performance they again seemed to have lost in Monaco, having seemingly solved their porpoising issues in the preceding Spanish Grand Prix.

The race starts at 7 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST on Sunday, but the weekend begins on Friday with the first two practice sessions. There are multiple ways to watch — including some free options — so read on and we'll show you how to watch the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream.

FREE Azerbaijan Grand Prix live streams

How to watch the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream for FREE

If you're lucky enough to live in Austria or Luxembourg then you can enjoy every second of the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream from Baku for FREE.

That's because the free-to-air ServusTV (opens in new tab) in Austria and RTL Zwee (opens in new tab) in Luxembourg will be showing every session of the Grand Prix.

But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. To take Austria as an option, an Austrian who's currently outside of the country could tune into ServusTV (opens in new tab) for Azerbaijan Grand Prix coverage simply by signing up for a free account then using one of the best VPN services. Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

(opens in new tab) Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Austrian service, you'd select Austria from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ServusTV or another website and watch the race.

2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix live streams around the world

How to watch the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream in the US

The F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream will be on ESPN, with coverage from Baku split across the various ESPN channels over the course of the three days.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Orange package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, right now Sling is offering $10 off the first month (opens in new tab).

As well as being available through your cable service, you can also stream the action via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions.

If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your best alternative is F1 TV Pro (opens in new tab). This is F1's own official F1 live stream service, and as with ESPN's own coverage, it uses the feed from Sky Sports F1.

F1 TV Pro costs $10 per month or $80 for the season, which is much better value considering there are 22 races this year. Plus you also get Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, and F1's archive of classic Grands Prix.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) — meaning you can view the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream from anywhere in the world.

(opens in new tab) If you're not already a Sling TV (opens in new tab) subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange in order to watch ESPN. This costs $35/month and includes dozens of other great channels. Sling also currently offers $10 off the first month.

(opens in new tab) Love sports? Then check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). The channel lineup includes ESPN2 and ABC, plus other top networks including Bravo, FX and MTV.

How to watch the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream in the UK

As usual, Sky Sports F1 will show the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream, and in up to 4K resolution, with the race itself starting at 12 p.m. on Sunday (June 12).

You'll need to be a Sky Sports (opens in new tab) subscriber to watch it: the Sky Sports F1 channel is available for £18 per month, and there are packages available that give you lots more channels for only a bit extra.

To follow it in ultra high-definition 4K, you'll need to pay a little more: you'll need a Sky Q set-top box or Sky Glass and a package that includes both Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. In total, that'd come to at least £45 a month, plus a £20 one-off payment if you're not an existing subscriber.

A far cheaper option is to buy a Now Sports Pass (opens in new tab). This will give you all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with pricing starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for one month. There's no 4K available here, though.

Again, if you're usually based in the U.K. but are elsewhere at the moment, you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream in Canada

TSN has the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream in Canada in English, while RDS has coverage in French. F1 TV Pro (opens in new tab) also remains an option for fans.

All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials. Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct (opens in new tab), which comes in day- and month-long passes for $8 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app (opens in new tab) will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

Not actually in Canada at the moment? ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) and other VPN services can help you access the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream in Australia, which means you can watch all the action from Baku online via Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) is another option. This service offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial, while one-month subscriptions start at $25 — meaning you could sign up now and watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix for free.

To use either of these services when you're elsewhere you'll also need one of the best VPN services to follow the action from your home country. We highly recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix schedule

2022 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream: Practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

The Baku Grand Prix weekend starts on Friday (June 10) with practice 1 and practice 2. Practice 3 and qualifying are on Saturday and the race is on Sunday (June 12).

Friday, June 10

Practice 1

7 a.m. – 8 a.m. ET

4 a.m. – 5 a.m PT

12 p.m. – 1 p.m. BST

Practice 2

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET

7 a.m. – 8 a.m PT

3 p.m. – 4 p.m. BST

Saturday, June 11

Practice 3

7 a.m. – 8 a.m. ET

4 a.m. – 5 a.m PT

12 p.m. – 1 p.m. BST

Qualifying

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET

7 a.m. – 8 a.m PT

3 p.m. – 4 p.m. BST

Sunday, June 12

Azerbaijan Grand Prix from Baku

7 a.m. – 9 a.m. ET

4 a.m. – 6 a.m PT

12 p.m. – 2 p.m. BST

F1 2022 car and driver line-ups

Team Driver 1 Driver 2 Mercedes Lewis Hamilton George Russell Alpine Esteban Ocon Fernando Alonso Haas Kevin Magnussen Mick Shumacher Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez McLaren Lando Norris Daniel Ricciardo Aston Martin Lance Stroll Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz AlfaTauri Pierre Gasly Yuki Tsunoda Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas Zhou Guanyu Williams Alex Albon Nicholas Latifi