Everton vs Newcastle live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Everton vs Newcastle live stream is a fixture of huge importance for the home side. The Toffees are on a four-game losing streak and are perilously close to the relegation zone. Nothing but three points will do against a Newcastle side who finally saw their long unbeaten run ended last weekend.

Everton vs Newcastle live stream, date, time, channels The Everton vs Newcastle live stream takes place Thursday, March 17.

► Time 7.45 p.m. GMT / 3.45 p.m. ET / 12.45 p.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on Amazon Prime Video

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

It’s fair to say that Everton have officially hit a crisis point. The club now sit out of the Premier League relegation zone purely on goal difference. Any form of resurgence under new manager Frank Lampard has yet to fully materialize.

While the former Chelsea manager and player enjoyed victory over Leeds in his second EPL game in charge of Everton, his side have subsequently lost four games in a row. Mostly recently a 0-1 home defeat to Wolves that was branded as embarrassing by fans.

The list of underperforming players at Everton is extensive, but perhaps most disappointing have been the performances of Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli. Two January signings brought in to revitalise the side, neither have hit the ground running. Injuries also haven’t helped the Toffees, with last season's top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin still struggling to return to full fitness.

The situation at Newcastle couldn’t be more different. The club’s January signings have transformed the side, with defenders Dan Burn and Matt Targett shoring up the Magpies' previously porous defence (they’ve only conceded five in their last seven games).

Manager Eddie Howe has also managed to extract remarkable performances from players who looked hopeless under the previous manager, Steve Bruce. The likes of Joelinton, Ryan Fraser and Fabian in particular have improved immensely.

Newcastle have taken 21 points from their last 10 Premier League matches. That impressive points haul has almost entirely eliminated any fears of relegation. The side currently sit 14th, but a win over Everton could see them rise to within just a few points of the top 10. A remarkable achievement considering in late 2021 the Magpies looked doomed to be playing Championship football next season.

It’s not all been smooth sailing for the North Eastern club, however. The side’s nine-game unbeaten streak came to an end after defeat against Chelsea at the weekend. The result was a farce after Newcastle were denied a stonewall penalty, and that injustice made it a tough loss to take. Plus, the club’s controversial Saudi Arabian ownership has come under fire this week, which has led to some awkward questions directed at Howe.

This is a fixture that Everton simply cannot afford to lose if they are to retain their Premier League status for next season. However, Newcastle would love a repeat of the 3-1 victory they secured when the sides last met in January. How will this one play out? Find out by watching the Everton vs Newcastle live stream, which we'll show you how to do below.

How to watch the Everton vs Newcastle live stream wherever you are

The Everton vs Newcastle live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Everton vs Newcastle live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Everton vs Newcastle live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Everton vs Newcastle live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Everton vs Newcastle live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Everton vs Newcastle live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Everton vs Newcastle live stream in the UK

This season, Amazon Prime Video is broadcasting 20 Premier League games in the U.K. and the Everton vs Newcastle live stream is one of them. The full match will be streamed live exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers and can be watched on any device that offers the Amazon Prime Video app.

If you’re outside the U.K. but have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can still watch the Everton vs Newcastle live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Amazon Prime Video has the exclusive U.K. rights to 20 Premier League games for the 21/22 season. The streaming service is included with a Prime subscription, which you can sample with a one-month free trial. Prime Video's library also includes original movies and series, like The Wheel of Time, The Boys and Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

How to watch the Everton vs Newcastle live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Everton vs Newcastle live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Everton vs Newcastle live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Everton vs Newcastle live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.