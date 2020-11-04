Epic 65-inch TV deal kicks off Walmart Black Friday sale

The moment we've been waiting for is finally here. The first official batch of Walmart Black Friday deals is here. Walmart isn't holding back and the retailer is offering some of the best Black Friday deals we've seen from any retailer.

The highlight of tonight's event — which starts at 7pm ET — is this Onn 65-inch 4K Roku TV for just $228. That's the least-expensive 65-inch 4K TV we've ever seen. If you're not familiar with Onn, it's Walmart's in-house brand. Simply put — if you're looking for a no-frills TV that also features Roku's streaming platform, you'll be hard-pressed to find a cheaper deal.

However, that's not the only Walmart deal currently live. Below we're rounding up our top picks in Walmart's early Black Friday sale.

Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days

Gourmia Air Fryer/Toaster Oven: was $89 now $49 @ Walmart

Here's the perfect deal for home cooks. Walmart has the Gourmia French Door Air Fryer / Toaster Oven on sale for just $49. It can fit up to a 12-inch pizza or six slices of bread. View Deal

Onn 42" 1080p Roku TV: was $178 now $88 @ Walmart

A 42-inch Roku TV for $88 is simply unheard of, but that's precisely what's on sale at Walmart. This no-frills set features 1080p resolution and Roku's excellent operating system. It could very well wind up being the least-expensive 42-inch TV of 2020. View Deal

Apple AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $99 @ Walmart

Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days kicks off with this epic AirPods deal. Walmart has the AirPods on sale for $99. This is the lowest price ever for the AirPods. Sure, these are the regular AirPods with the traditional charging case, but this is still an epic deal. Amazon began offering this price earlier this morning. View Deal

Onn 65" 4K Roku TV: was $398 now $228 @ Walmart

If you're looking for a no-frills TV with access to Roku's operating system, you will not find a better deal than this. In fact, this is the cheapest 65-inch 4K TV we've ever seen. However, if you're looking for top-notch picture and audio quality, you'll be better off spending a few more bucks elsewhere. View Deal

Eufy RoboVac 25C: was $249 now $99 @ Walmart

Save big on the RoboVac 25C robot vacuum. It offers solid suction power (1,500 Pa) and 100 minutes of battery life. It's also got Alexa and Google Assistant support, which means it can be controlled via voice, This is one of the cheapest robo vacuums we've ever seen. View Deal

iRobot Roomba 670: was $329 now $244 @ Walmart

The Roomba 670 is designed to intelligently and effectively clean those hardest to reach of areas of your home. It features support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which means you can command it via your voice. Even better, its free app allows you to schedule it to sweep up your home up to seven times per week. Although it's a modest $20 cheaper than it was during last holiday season, it's still a noteworthy deal for being the cheapest Roomba we've seen. View Deal

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop: was $589 now $449 @ Walmart

A gaming laptop with a dedicated GPU for $449 is simply unheard of, but that's what you're getting with this early Walmart Black Friday deal. It's perfect for the casual, cash-strapped gamer. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SDD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. View Deal

Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days — Part 2

The next Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days event will happen in-store on November 7. In-store only sales will include the Magic Bullet Blender for just $15 and a RC Truck for just $40.

In terms of online deals, Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days will be back on Wednesday, November 11 with more deals on TVs, laptops, and tablets. No preview deals have been mentioned yet, so make sure to follow our coverage for the latest news and previews.