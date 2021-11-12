England vs Albania live stream — how to watch World Cup qualifier online

The England vs Albania live stream should see Gareth Southgate's men bounce back from their disappointing last game as they seek to qualify for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

► Time: 7.45 p.m. GMT / 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT

Last month, they went to Hungary confident of taking another win that would all but have guaranteed their place in Qatar. But things didn't go to plan, with Hungary leading in the 24th minute as England struggled for fluency. They levelled before half time, but it finished 1-1 and manager Gareth Southgate admitted they didn't show enough quality to win.

However, they still hold the top spot in World Cup Qualifying Group I, and a win tonight would guarantee that they at least make it to the play offs. Given their final group game is against San Marino on Monday, however, they're almost certain to finish top and qualify automatically — so long as they don't lose today.

If they do, it could get tight, because Poland could draw level with them with a win against Andorra tonight and could potentially pip them to top spot if they also beat Hungary on Monday.

So England can't afford to take chances, which means they'll be fielding a strong side tonight. Captain Harry Kane starts up front, with Raheem Sterling, and Phil Foden behind him. Jordan Henderson is in the midfield, as Declan Rice is unavailable.

Albania also have a chance of making the play-offs, and a win here would keep their dream alive — so it's all still to play for at Wembley.

Here's how they line up:

England: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Chilwell, James, Phillips, Henderson, Sterling, Foden, Kane.

Albania: Strakosha, Veseli, Kumbulla, Ismajili, Trashi, Bajrami, Gjasula, Bare, Hysaj, Uzuni, Cikalleshi

Will England score the win they need? You can find out by watching the England vs Albania live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch the England vs Albania live stream from anywhere

The England vs Albania live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

ExpressVPN Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ESPN or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the England vs Albania live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the England vs Albania live stream on ESPN Plus and TUDN. If you have ESPN+, you can stream the game through the ESPN Plus website. Either way, the game starts at 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT.

If you want to watch on the Spanish-language TUDN and you've already cut the cord, you could try Fubo.TV. This costs $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels, including TUDN.

If you're usually based in the U.K. and have a valid TV licence, but you're in the U.S. at the moment, you can watch the England vs Albania live stream for free by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN to access the ITV Hub.

How to watch the England vs Albania live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the England vs Albania live stream will be on ITV — which means it's totally free to watch. It also means you can watch online via the ITV Hub. The game kicks off at 7.45 p.m. GMT.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the England vs Albania live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the England vs Albania live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the England vs Albania live stream on Optus Sport, which can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV. Optus costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month, and there's also an Annual Pass for $139 AUD/year; a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

What's more, Optus has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season, so you can sign up for England vs Albania and stay for the EPL.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the England vs Albania live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the England vs Albania live stream on Sky Sport NZ or via BeIn Sports Connect if you have the Sky Sport package.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the England vs Albania live stream in Canada

Unfortunately, we've not been able to find anywhere that's showing the England vs Albania live stream in Canada. TLN, which showed the previous England game (against Andorra) is instead showing the Portugal vs Luxembourg qualifier this time.

However, if you're in Canada temporarily and without access, you could always use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch the action in another country, provided you are a subscriber to the service in question.