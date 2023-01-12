Dolphins vs Bills live stream: How to watch Wild Card game of the NFL Playoffs online

This Dolphins vs Bills live stream won't be anything like those that preceded it in the regular season. In other words, this NFL live stream likely won't be close at all.

Dolphins vs Bills channel, start time The Dolphins vs Bills live stream is Sunday (Jan. 15).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT / 4 a.m. AEDT

Why is that? Simple: Miami's without their star quarterback, as Tua Tagovailoa is ruled out. Tagovailoa was unable to clear the league's concussion protocols. He's been off the field for two games in a row, following a concussion he sustained in Week 16 against the Packers.

This means Skylar Thompson (1-1) is the likely Dolphins quarterback, as second-string QB Teddy Bridgewater is in a vague and uncertain state for the weekend. Bridgewater's currently dealing with a dislocated pinky finger on his throwing hand.

This all means that the 13-3 Buffalo Bills will likely deal with the Dolphins in easy manner. At home, this season, they've been 7-1, and Josh Allen might as well see this as a warm-up. Miami, this season, was 3-6 on the road.

The Bills and Dolphins split the season series of two games, with the Bills winning their Week 15 matchup 29-32, and the Dolphins winning the week 3 outing 19-21. The Action Network (opens in new tab) currently has the Bills as a wide -13.5 favorite, with a -110 moneyline.

How to watch Dolphins vs Bills live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Dolphins vs Bills you can still see the game.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

Dolphins vs Bills live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Dolphins vs Bills live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Jan. 15)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $55 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Dolphins vs Bills live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

Dolphins vs Bills live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Dolphins vs Bills.

Dolphins vs Bills live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Dolphins vs Bills on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Dolphins vs Bills live stream starts at 6 p.m. GMT on SkySports NFL.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Dolphins vs Bills live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Dolphins vs Bills live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Dolphins vs Bills live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Dolphins vs Bills live stream on ESPN or Seven, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.