Disney Plus announces Netflix Marvel shows release date — and new parental controls

It seemed obvious that Disney Plus would get Netflix's Marvel shows, and now that possibility is confirmed. The slow-drip of news on this story began when we learned Netflix was losing the Marvel shows last month. That news was followed by the reveal that Disney Plus in Canada would get these Marvel shows.

Now, though, Disney Plus has confirmed that all of the Marvel Netflix shows and one other show would be coming into the house of the mouse's online streaming service. In an email to the press, Disney Plus' media relations team revealed that Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders and The Punisher — along with Phil Coulson's adventures in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. — arrive on March 16. It already had Marvel's Agent Carter, also an ABC show.

Naturally, the addition of these TV-MA shows (which have a more adult rating than the TV-14 Disney Plus MCU shows such as Moon Knight and Loki) is accompanied by Netflix updating the parental controls on the streaming service. Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming is quoted as saying "We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family."

This move changes Disney Plus as we know it, opening the service up to more mature content. We bet Deadpool is happy. The new parental controls will arrive with a prompt for all subscribers on March 16, and it will provide users with the option to select content ratings restrictions by profile, as well as lock profiles with PINs.

You will need to adjust your settings to see the Netflix Marvel shows, though. The press release stated "Those that choose to keep their settings the same will continue to enjoy Disney+ as they always have within a TV-14 content rating environment, with the option to make changes at any time under Profile settings." So, these TV-MA shows will be hidden unless you change the default settings.

The shows will be arriving on Disney Plus (currently $7.99 per month) in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. After these shows arrive, the next upcoming Marvel series is Moon Knight.

Analysis: More additions are necessary to complete Disney Plus' Marvel collection

The Defenders shows and Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. help Disney patch up the few remaining holes in its lineup. Their arrival makes plenty of sense, now that Vincent D'Onofrio reprised his role as "The Kingpin" Wilson Fisk in Hawkeye and Charlie Cox donned Matt Murdock's suit for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The most glaring omission, though, are Sony's Spider-Man movies and the Edward Norton-led The Incredible Hulk. Edward Norton's Bruce Banner never appeared in an MCU movie since, but that movie is still canonical. Meanwhile, Tom Holland has been Peter Parker multiple times in the MCU and we know that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are now canonical as well.

We know that No Way Home eventually goes to Disney Plus, but if all of these issues were patched, Disney Plus' spot in our best streaming services list would be more secured.