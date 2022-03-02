Jose Ramirez vs. Jose Pedraza live stream: How to watch online, start time and card

Are you ready for the Ramirez vs. Pedraza live stream? Friday night's fight card from Top Rank Boxing has big implications for the super lightweight world championship.

Ramirez vs. Pedraza time and date • Date: Friday (March 4)

• Ramirez vs. Pedraza main card: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT.

• Ramirez vs. Pedraza main event time: Ring-walks are estimated for 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. GMT — but they could always go on earlier.

The event is going to be live from Smart Center in Fresno, California.

Watch in the US — ESPN Plus

Watch in the UK — Sky Sports

On one side of the ring, the former champ Jose Carlos Ramirez stands looking to regain the momentum he lost last May. Ramirez lost the unification match against Josh Taylor, who became the true super lightweight world champion.

The two punchers went 12 rounds, and Taylor won via unanimous decision. While Ramirez was strong early, Taylor knocked him to the ground in the sixth round, and then Ramirez basically never recovered.

Jose Pedraza enters Fresno's Smart Center with momentum on his side, and looking to prove that he's nobody's bounce-back match. Currently on a three-match winning streak dating back to the summer of 2020, Pedraza would gain a lot from beating a former champ.

No matter who wins, they'll likely stand in line behind Jose Zepeda for the next shot at the title. Here's everything you need to know for the Ramirez vs. Pedraza live stream.

How to live stream Ramirez vs Pendraza in the US

You're going to need ESPN Plus to watch Ramirez vs Pedraza live streams. Unlike with UFC's numbered events, the entire show is just on ESPN Plus. The show starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

You're gonna need ESPN Plus for Ramirez vs Pedraza. But unlike UFC cards, this fight night comes standard with your $6.99 subscription fee. ESPN Plus features more than just fighting, including major documentaries and other live sports.

How to watch Ramirez vs Pedraza in the UK

Put on a kettle, because the Ramirez vs Pedraza live stream is a late one across the pond. The main card will begin at 1 a.m. GMT, and the main event is likely around 3 a.m. GMT.

The event is on Sky Sports.

How to watch Ramirez vs Pedraza live streams in Canada

No info on this has been publicized, but we have a pattern of note. Our neighbors in the great white north will likely watch Ramirez vs Pedraza's main card — if it's like previous UFC ESPN Plus shows, on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

Ramirez vs Pedraza fight card

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN Plus)