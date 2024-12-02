We're in the endgame now! Get the LG C4 OLED TV for just $896 before Cyber Monday’s gone

Cyber Monday deals are upon us, bringing loads of savings on our favorite tech products and gadgets. As a TV connoisseur, I'm keeping my eyes peeled on all the best discounts across QLED, Mini-LED, and OLED TVs, with LG's models proving stars this season as major value offerings with steep price cuts.

Right now you can scoop up this 42-inch LG C4 OLED TV for just $896 at Amazon. That's 5% slashed off one of LG's most astute TVs this year, taking off $50 to drop it even lower below that $1,000 mark, well over which most OLED TVs sit. Cyber Monday is set to end soon, so be sure to grab this OLED before it's gone.

LG 42" C4 OLED TV: was $924 now $896 at Amazon Save $50! The LG C4 OLED is one of our favorites this year due in large part to its price to performance ratio. Especially in the midst of Cyber Monday deals, the C4 is also at that perfect sweet spot for those looking to nab excellent TV picture quality at an affordable rate. It sports a 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and Atmos support, and even has four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it ideal for gamers and HDR entertainment junkies writ large.

Why this is a great Cyber Monday deal

The LG C4 is one of our favorite OLEDs bar none and comes equipped with most advanced features you'll need in a TV.

bar none and comes equipped with most advanced features you'll need in a TV. Like a 144Hz refresh rate and four HDMI 2.1 ports with support for both screen tearing technologies in G-Sync and FreeSync.

and with support for both screen tearing technologies in G-Sync and FreeSync. This is one of the cheapest OLED TVs you'll find anywhere and arguably one of the best value propositions on the market.

you'll find anywhere and arguably one of the on the market. Though its size might be lacking at 42-inch, the C4 OLED serves as an awesome PC monitor as well.

There's no question this OLED is the one to buy this Cyber Monday, explained via our LG C4 OLED TV review, wherein we rave about its picture performance, gaming features, and exhilarating smart platform in webOS.

Incidentally one of the biggest drags on the C4 is its price, whereas most everything else we tended to praise. Even its brightness, which is often rather minimal on OLEDs, is quite high, hitting as much as 1,049 nits in a 10% window in standard content. And that goes for its color output, sporting 98% of the UHDA-P3 color gamut, meaning HDR content will look quite flush and gorgeous.

LG's webOS is also robust and consistently sees major improvements. Not only does it offer access to all of the best streaming services, but it also even has some game streaming platforms, as well. The ongoing webOS Renew program also ensures your new C4's interface will see regular updates for the next four years, keeping it brand new and fresh.

And, sure, at 42-inch, the C4 might not wet the appetites of those looking to get in on the big TV craze that's gaining in popularity. Still, as someone who replaced my PC monitor in favor of the LG C4, I can attest to its wide-sweeping versatility. Notably, it's got some killer gaming chops, featuring an input latency of just 9.2ms in Game Optimizer mode, made all the better thanks to its gorgeous use of LG Display's WOLED panel.

But maybe its size just doesn't meet your needs and I can dig that. Luckily for you there's so many awesome Cyber Monday deals to snag in the lead up to its unfortunate end later tonight, so don't forget to check out out our Cyber Monday TV deals live blog right now for even more savings.