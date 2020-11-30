The best Apple Cyber Monday deals and sales 2020

Apple Cyber Monday deals are here, and that means discounts on normally premium-priced devices. And thanks to Apple releasing its MacBook Air M1 and MacBook Pro 13-inch M1 laptops only months after updating their Intel predecessors, even deeper bargains are available on earlier models.

And, that's just with its MacBooks. If you're looking to get a new iPhone or a pair of AirPods for less, there are Apple Cyber Monday deals for you as well. These Apple Cyber Monday deals run across all the major retailers, and not just Apple itself. You'll often find the best savings at sites like Walmart and Best Buy, as Apple is very conservative with its discounting.

You can get the AirPods Pro for $229 at Best Buy, though that deal is coming in and out of stock. And the new MacBook Air M1 is now $899 at Adorama.

Best Apple Cyber Monday deals now

AirPods deals

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $229 @ Best Buy

If the cheaper AirPods Pro are out of stock elsewhere, Best Buy is a solid alternative. The retailer has taken $20 off Apple's top-of-the-line earbuds. That's still a very good discount to get the noise-cancelling features of the AirPods Pro.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Walmart

Currently at a higher price. Walmart is matching the lowest price ever on Apple's AirPods Pro, at $169, which is fantastic news if you need new earbuds. But this deal is red-hot, so stock keeps running out. Best Buy has them at $50 off, as you'll see below. At the moment, this deal has gone up in price, but keep checking as it may go back down on Cyber Monday.View Deal

AirPods (with Charging Case): was $159 now $109 @ Amazon

Apple's top-notch audio quality earned these headphones an Editor's Choice award, and their ergonomic design is comfortable. The AirPods are currently on sale for $109, which is the second lowest price ever.





View Deal

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy

If you can't nab the above deal, the best current price on the Apple AirPods 2 with wireless charging case can be found at Best Buy, which is taking $50 off the cost of these wireless earbuds. Elsewhere, you'll find the AirPods 2 for $159.View Deal

iPad deals

10.9" iPad Air (2020): was $599 now $569 @ B&H

The new iPad Air dropped to $569 at multiple stores, including Amazon (price varying, now back up to normal price) and Walmart (sold out). B&H Photo has the Space Gray, Green, and Rose Gold colors at the sale price of $569, but the other colors remain at the normal price. This new model sports a larger 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. Also at B&H: the Wi-Fi + Cellular version of the iPad Air, was $729 now $689.View Deal

10.2" iPad (32GB/2020/LTE): was $459 now $259 @ Best Buy

Out of stock: Those who want the freedom of an LTE-enabled iPad can save $200 by going with Best Buy and Verizon. With a 2-year contract you cut 36% off the 2020 iPad's price. This deal goes in and out of stock.View Deal

12.9" iPad Pro (2018): was $1,149 now $799 @ B&H Photo

Deal ended: You can save $350 on Apple's 1.2-9 inch iPad Pro when you shop at B&H Photo, matching the lowest price drop we've seen on this model. This version comes with 64GB of storage and features both Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity. You are buying the late 2018 edition of the iPad Pro and not the newer model, but with savings this substantial, it's a trade-off some people might be willing to make.View Deal

10.5" iPad Pro (64GB/2017): was $779 now $680 @ Amazon

It may be an older model, but there's plenty of value left in this 10.5-inch iPad Pro, especially at a $99 discount. This model lasted a long time on our battery test, and its display has a 120Hz refresh rate.View Deal

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $949 now $899 @ Amazon

Check stock: Those who push their iPad to the limit will want to save with the 2020 iPad Pro. Not only does it tear through work with Apple's insanely fast A12Z Bionic CPU, but its edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display (which features 120Hz Pro Motion technology) offers super smooth visuals. View Deal

10.2" iPad (128GB/2020): was $429 now $409 @ B&H Photo

More on the way: Apple's just upgraded the processor on its entry-level iPad, and B&H is giving you $30 off the 128GB model. The 2020 iPad (8th Generation) features Apple's A12 Bionic CPU, a more-than-welcome upgrade that gives the iPad the speed boost that iPadOS' multitasking tricks deserve.View Deal

iPhone deals

iPhone 12 mini: free with trade-in @ AT&T

AT&T is offering $700 in bill credits when you trade-in an eligible device and sign up for an unlimited data plan for your iPhone 12 mini. Those credits are spread out over 30 months. Best of all, these Apple Black Friday deals are open to both new customers switching to AT&T as well as existing subscribers, and you can also apply the $700 credit to reduce the cost of other iPhones.View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro Max: Buy one, get one free at Verizon

Verizon is offering up to $1,100 in credits on any iPhone 12 purchase, including the iPhone 12 Pro Max, when you purchase a new iPhone. You'll need to open a new line with the carrier and trade in your current phone for this online-only deal. Existing Verizon customers can save up to $440 with a trade-in if they sign up for an unlimited plan.View Deal

iPhone SE: free with trade-in @ AT&T

AT&T offers the easiest way to save big on the iPhone SE. New and existing customers merely need to trade in an eligible phone and sign up for one of the carrier's unlimited data plans. AT&T will give you Apple's 4.7-inch phone for free, with credits appearing on your bill for 30 months. Don't have an eligible trade-in device? AT&T will still charge you just $5 a month, or $150 over the course of 30 months — a substantial drop from the $399 price of the iPhone SE.View Deal

iPhone SE: was $399 now $199 @ Walmart

You can no longer get the iPhone SE for half-off at Walmart, but this $150 discount is still worthwhile if you're considering Apple's compact phone. You will need to buy the phone with service from either Straight Talk or True Wireless. This is the 4.7-inch model Apple released this past spring; it features an A13 Bionic chip.View Deal

iPhone 12 mini: free with trade-in @ T-Mobile

Get a new line at T-Mobile and trade-in an eligible device (an iPhone 8 or later), and the carrier will give you up to $730 credits applied to your monthly bill. That covers the cost of an iPhone 12 mini at T-Mobile. Even if you don't have a recent iPhone, you can trade in older iPhones to get a discount, too.View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro: Free AirPods Pro + $200 GC @ Visible

Visible doesn't cut the price on the iPhone 12 Pro. In fact, at $1,008, it's actually nearly $10 more than what you'll pay elsewhere. But you will get a set of AirPods Pro earbuds, which can run you $249 otherwise. And you also get a $200 Visa gift card with your iPhone 12 Pro purchase through the discount carrier.View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro Max: Save $250 @ Xfinity Mobile

New customers and new line activations can get a $250 discount on the iPhone 12 Pro Max model by transferring a phone number within 30 days at Xfinity's mobile phone service. That discount is applied to your bill over 24 months. Existing customers get a $250 Visa gift card when they upgrade. This deal runs through Jan. 4, and covers other new iPhone 12 models as well.View Deal

iPhone XS (64GB): was $30/month, now $1/month @ AT&T

With AT&T's 30-month unlimited plan, you can get the iPhone XS at an unprecedented low price. That price is $1 per month, which is a huge saving.View Deal

iPhone 11: was $599 now $449 @ Walmart

Walmart cut the monthly payment on the 64GB iPhone 11 to $14.97 spread out over 30 months (with AT&T), or $18.71 over 24 (with Verizon). That's a $150 discount from the iPhone's new price at Apple. You'll need to activate the phone with either AT&T or Verizon. The deal proved so popular it went out of stock, but it has returned for Cyber Monday.View Deal

iPhone XR: was $399 now $299 @ Cricket

Switchers who bring their old phone number to Cricket can save $200 off the iPhone XR, Apple's 6.1-inch iPhone from 2018. Need a new phone number? You can still pick up the iPhone XR for $399, which is a $100 discount off the phone's reduced price at Apple.View Deal

Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch SE: $259 @ Amazon

Backordered: The Apple Watch SE is Apple's new mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It also supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (Red): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

Check stock: If red is your lucky color, this deal is for you! Amazon has cut $50 off the price of the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6. It's the only color from the range to get such a deep discount, and one of the cheapest Apple Watch 6 deals we've seen Cyber Monday.View Deal

Apple Watch 6 (GPS/44mm): was $429 now $409 @ Amazon

Want a bigger watch face? Amazon has the 44mm on sale for $409. That's $20 off. We've seen better bargains, so you might want to wait until it's available at a lower price. Different colors have been going in and out of stock, but keep an eye and you may get lucky. View Deal

Apple Watch SE (40mm, Space Gray Aluminum): was $279 now $259 @ B&H Photo

Among the best Apple Watch SE deals we've seen, this one from B&H not only offers $20 off, but also gives you a free Apple Watch accessory (a $19.95 value). That's $40 worth of savings you won't find anywhere else.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm) was $179 now $119 @ Walmart

Out of stock: This deal goes in and out of stock, so check back frequently if you want the Series 3 at this low price from Walmart. The Series 3 remains a brilliant smartwatch due to the up-to-date software and a classy, durable design with built-in GPS.



View Deal

Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

Out of stock: The new Apple Watch 6 features a brighter display, new S6 processor, and built-in blood oxygen sensors that support Apple's new Blood Oxygen app. It's the best Apple Watch you can get and it's currently $20 off - if you can find it in stock. View Deal

Apple Watch SE (44mm, Gold Aluminum): was $309 now $299 @ B&H Photo

Want a bigger screen? This 44mm Watch SE in gold aluminum offers $10 in instant savings, plus a free Apple Watch accessory that's a $20 value. View Deal

MacBook deals

New MacBook Pro MacBook Pro M1: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ B&H Photo

The new MacBook Pro M1 is powered by Apple's new M1 chip. That means it's a lot faster and delivers longer battery life than previous MacBook Airs. And now you can save $100 one of the best laptops you can buy. B&H is running this sale through Nov. 30.View Deal

MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $899 @ Adorama

The new MacBook Air M1 features Apple's new blazing fast custom M1 7-core CPU, which in our tests is absolutely phenomenal. It also comes with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It's now $100 off, giving those who missed B&H's one-day sale a second bite of the cherry. View Deal

MacBook Air 13-inch (Early 2020): was $999 now $869 @ B&H Photo

Get yourself a Core i3 MacBook Air with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and 13-inch Retina Display. B&H Photo has it for the lowest price we've seen, saving you $120 off the list price.View Deal

MacBook Pro 13.3" (2020): was $1,999 save $1,769 @ Amazon

One of Apple's most expensive MacBook Pros is available at a discount. This model features a 10th Gen Core i5 processor and 1TB of storage. Amazon is taking $230 off as of this writing.View Deal

MacBook Pro 16" (512GB): was $2,399 now $2,099 @ Amazon

A powerful Mac can be yours for $300 less than what it normally costs. This version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro runs on a 9th Gen Core i7 processor and features Apple's new Magic Keyboard. You'll get 512GB of storage with this version.

View Deal

Apple TV deals

Apple TV 4K: buy one, get a $50 gift card @ Apple

Probably the best streaming box for Apple fans, thanks to solid integration with iOS, MacOS, HomeKit, and your iTunes library. Prices start at $179 for the 32GB model, and once your purchase is complete you'll get a $50 gift card to spend on some other Apple purchase.View Deal

