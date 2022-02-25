Crystal Palace vs Burnley live stream and how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Crystal Palace vs Burnley live stream will feature two teams who are both looking to follow up midweek victories with another three points. There’s no obvious favorite either, which could lead to an unpredictable game.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley live stream, date, time, channels The Crystal Palace vs Burnley live stream takes place Saturday, February 26.

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

What relegation fears? As soon as a few people started wondering if Crystal Palace might not be as safe as first thought, the South London side earned themselves a much-needed three points away to Watford in midweek. The 1-4 score didn't flatter Palace either — they were much the better side. Most pleasing, Wilfried Zaha appeared to be back to his best, scoring two late goals including a delicious strike worthy of any highlight reel.

Before playing Watford, the side were enduring a poor run of form, having not won in six Premier League matches, but it’s remarkable what a single win can do. The entire mood around the club has shifted, and players and fans alike will be looking forward to this one. From here, manager Patrick Vieira will be looking to guide the Eagles up the table, with a top 10 finish still very much possible.

Burnley are also coming off their own spectacular midweek result after snatching a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur via a Ben Mee goal in the 71st minute. Spurs looked toothless, but that’s not to discredit Burnley for what was a massive result.

The side are now just two points from safety, with a game in hand over Newcastle United in 17th. Following up that midweek result with another is crucial for Sean Dyche’s men to keep the momentum building. Burnley are EPL survival experts, and that experience could give them an edge in closely fought contests like this one is expected to be.

The reverse fixture at Turf Moor played back in November was quite a match. The game finished 3-3 after five first half goals. More of the same would be very welcome for the neutral, although fans of either club would probably settle for a result, however it comes.

Can Burnley pull themselves closer to Premier League safety? Find out by watching a Crystal Palace vs Burnley live stream, and we will show you how to do so below.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Burnley live stream wherever you are

The Crystal Palace vs Burnley live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBCSN, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Burnley live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Crystal Palace vs Burnley live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Crystal Palace vs Burnley live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Burnley live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Crystal Palace vs Burnley live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Burnley live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Crystal Palace vs Burnley kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Crystal Palace vs Burnley) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Burnley live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Crystal Palace vs Burnley live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Burnley live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Crystal Palace vs Burnley live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.