Clippers vs Jazz live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs Game 2 online

Clippers vs Jazz start time, channel The Clippers vs Jazz live stream will begin Thursday June 10th at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00p.m. PT

It's going to be on ESPN, which is available on Sling TV, currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

The Clippers vs Jazz live stream has Kawhi Leonard trying to bring his teammates back from a tough Game 1 loss in Utah, while Donovan Mitchell looks to dazzle again in this NBA playoffs live stream .

Utah guard Donovan Mitchell has enjoyed his time this postseason. After being held out Utah’s Game 1 loss to the Grizzlies with an ankle injury in the first round, he led his team to four straight wins in that series and averaged 28.5 points-per-game in the process. That’s why his first half against the Clippers in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals was so odd.

After Mitchell hit two quick threes early in the first quarter he missed his next six shots. He went on to score just 13 points in the first half while shooting 35% from the floor. That’s after he hit 45% of his shots in the opening round. While Mitchell was struggling, the Clippers built a 60-47 lead by halftime. Then the 24-year-old shooting guard came alive, scoring 32 of his game-high 45 points in the second half including the game clinching lay-up with 1:19 remaining. Heading into Game 2, Mitchell will try to provide that second half fire throughout the matchup.

The Clippers will also be looking for a balanced attack in Game 2. After a 22-2 run in the first half, L.A. allowed Utah to go on a 22-9 run in the second. “We came into the third quarter pretty flat,” Kawhi Leonard told the media after L.A.’s Game 1 loss. Leonard finished with a team-high 23 points.

The Jazz are 3-point home favorites going into Game 2. The over/under is 221.

How to avoid Clippers vs Jazz blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Clippers vs Jazz live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Clippers vs Jazz live stream live streams in the US

In the U.S. Clippers vs Jazz live stream airs on ESPN, tipping off at 10 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV and FuboTV. But you will probably want to go with Sling, as while ESPN and TNT (the other big NBA channel) are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35 — TNT isn't on Fubo.

Both are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but you might be annoyed to learn Sling doesn't have ABC (which you can get with one of the best TV antennas). That said, ESPN3 is simulcasting ABC NBA playoff games, so you'll be good with Sling.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN3 and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ABC and ESPN, as well as other top networks like Bravo, FX, MTV and USA. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.View Deal

Clippers vs Jazz live streams in the UK

British basketball fans rely on Sky Sportsand it looks to fail them again.

NBA League Pass is available in the U.K..

Clippers vs Jazz live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Clippers vs Jazz with SportsNet, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. The game is on SN360.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.