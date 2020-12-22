Forget MacBook M1: Holiday sale knocks $500 off fully loaded Dell XPS 13

Looking for a new laptop before the year ends? Here's a Christmas sale no one should miss.

Currently, you can get the Dell XPS 13 4K Touch Laptop (7390) on sale for $999.99 via coupon code "50OFF699". That's a whopping $550 off its original price and one of the best laptop deals we've seen all month.

Editor's Choice deal XPS 13 4K Touch Laptop (7390): was $1,549 now $999 @ Dell

The XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy. For a limited time, use coupon "50OFF699" to drop the price of this XPS 13 to just $999.99. It features a 13.3-inch 4K touchscreen display, Core i7-10510U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

Yes, the new MacBook Pro M1 is powerful, but it starts at $1,299, and you don't get a touchscreen. There's just a Touch Bar above the keyboard.

The Dell XPS 13 4K offers the perfect mix of power, style, and performance. The configuration on sale is a beast of a laptop. It packs a 13.3-inch 4K touchscreen display, Core i7-10510U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

At 2.7 pounds, the XPS 13 fits in just about any backpack, messenger bag, and even some purses. It's lighter than the Razer Blade Stealth, the HP Spectre x360, and even Apple's MacBook Air.

But don't let its slim design fool you. The XPS 13 is a workhorse. We were able to stream Netflix while keeping 25 Google Chrome tabs open and the XPS 13 didn't miss a beat.

Averaging 375 nits, the XPS 13's 4K display is also plenty bright, outshining the 318-nit average as well as the Razer Stealth's 346 nits and the Microsoft Surface's 321 nits. There is a trade-off, however. The power-hungry 4K screen means you'll get just under 8 hours of battery life. Otherwise, this is as good as laptop sales get.