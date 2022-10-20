Chelsea vs Man Utd live stream and how to watch Premier League game online

The Chelsea vs Man Utd live stream offers the Red Devils the chance to overtake the Blues and move into the Premier League top four — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Chelsea vs Man Utd live stream date, time, channels The Chelsea vs Man Utd live stream takes place Saturday (October 22).

► Time 5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on NBC or Peacock (opens in new tab) (requires Premium sub)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Graham Potter’s five-game EPL winning streak came to an end as the Blues were held to a goalless draw by Brentford. However the new Chelsea boss is still yet to lose a game after making the switch from the south coast last month, and that’s a record he will be desperate to hold onto against rivals Man Utd. The rejuvenated form of Kepa Arrizabalaga will be pleasing Potter, as will the fact Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three Premier League games. But the visit of Man Utd is arguably Potter’s toughest test as Blues boss to date.

While Man Utd’s win over Liverpool in August was perhaps more significant, the midweek victory over Tottenham was undeniably the side's best performance under Erik ten Hag to date. The Red Devils swatted aside Conte’s Spurs with ease, if anything a 2-0 defeat flattered the away side. Under ten Hag Man Utd look like they’re turning a corner, and even the theatrics of a sulking Cristiano Ronaldo cannot dent the party atmosphere surrounding Old Trafford right now.

If Man Utd win they will leapfrog Chelsea and move into fourth place, that would be an impressive achievement considering how the season started for ten Hag’s men. But Potter’s Chelsea are proving very hard to beat, and the Stamford Bridge crowd will be in full voice.

Find out how this one plays out by watching a Chelsea vs Man Utd live stream, and we’ll show you how to do so below. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action this weekend by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Man Utd live stream wherever you are

The Chelsea vs Man Utd live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Man Utd live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Chelsea vs Man Utd live stream on Peacock (opens in new tab), NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

You can also watching the game on NBC or stream via the NBC Sports (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Chelsea vs Man Utd live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 22/23 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Man Utd live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Chelsea vs Man Utd live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeInSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Man Utd live stream in the UK

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) has the Chelsea vs Man Utd live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass (opens in new tab) is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Chelsea vs Man Utd live stream by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Man Utd live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Chelsea vs Man Utd live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Man Utd live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Chelsea vs Man Utd live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services.