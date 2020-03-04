Cheap Nintendo Switch deal at Walmart includes free controller

Nintendo Switch deals have been pretty quiet since the start of the year. However, Walmart has a Switch bundle that's sure to please Nintendo fans.

For a limited time, Walmart has the Nintendo Switch bundled with a free Ematic controller for just $299. That's a savings of $15 and the best Switch deal we've seen in the past few weeks.

Nintendo Switch w/ Controller: was $315 now $299 @ Walmart

Nintendo Switch deals are hard to come by these days, but for a limited time you can get the new Switch console bundled with a free Ematic controller for $299. That's a savings of $15 and the best Switch deal of the moment. View Deal

Unlike its predecessor, the new Nintendo Switch offers improved battery life that lasts from 4.5 to 9 hours. (The previous model offered between 2.5 to 6.5 hours of battery life). That means your Switch will last longer when you take it on the road.

In our Nintendo Switch review, we loved how the Switch morphed from an at-home console to a portable handheld. The two included Joy-Cons were great for playing all types of games, however the bundled Ematic Switch controller with this deal should provide a more traditional gaming experience.

Although this isn't a huge discount, the Nintendo Switch hasn't been on sale much, so we'd jump on this Switch deal before it's gone.