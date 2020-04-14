Cheap 55-inch 4K TV deal sees Roku TV slashed to $259

With no live sports or concerts for the foreseeable future, Americans are turning to their TV for entertainment. If you find yourself in need of a spare TV, this 4K TV deal at Best Buy is sure to help.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the Hisense 55-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $259.99. That's $90 off and one of the best cheap TV deals we've seen this month. (We don't expect to see cheaper TV prices till Amazon Prime Day).

Hisense 55-inch 4K Smart TV: was $349 now $259 @ Best Buy

The Hisense R6E series includes HDR support, 4K resolution, and Roku's excellent operating system. Currently priced at $259.99, this is one of the cheapest 55-inch 4K TV deals we've seen. View Deal

Hisense is known for its inexpensive TVs. However, you'll be happy to know that the company does deliver when it comes to core features. The R6E series, for instance, offers 4K resolution, HDR support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has three HDMI ports, so you can connect anything from a gaming console to your DVR box.

When it comes to streaming and apps, this TV offers plenty of options. It uses the Roku operating system, which sports an easy-to-use interface and access to hundreds of apps including Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more.

This same TV was on sale for $279 at the start of the year, which means it's now $20 cheaper and simply one of the best 4K TV deals you'll find if you're not looking to overspend.