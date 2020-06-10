Charles Schwab Challenge 2020 live streams: TV schedule, tee times

Charles Schwab Challenge 2020 TV schedule, tee times The Charles Schwab Challenge kicks off on the Golf Channel starting at 4 p.m. Eastern | Noon Pacific | 9 pm. GMT on Thursday, June 11. It picks back up on the Golf Channel at the same time on Friday.

On both Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel covers the links from 1 p.m. Eastern | 10 a.m. Pacific | 6 p.m. GMT through to 3 p.m., at which point CBS picks it up until 6 p.m. Eastern.

Tee times start at 7:50 a.m. Eastern on each day, and PGA Tour Live has round the clock coverage for those.

Golf is back, with the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020. Live streams are pretty simple for this four day event, so once you've read this article, you won't need much time to get ready. Instead, focus (like defending champ Kevin Na) on the field of play.

This year’s PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge feels a lot different because, well, this is the first big golf event since sports shut down earlier this year. Of course, though, it makes sense that golf is one of the first sports to open. The common courtesies offered on the green are by nature social distancing.

The Charles Schwab Challenge, which takes place at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, TX, which is regarded as one of the best courses on the PGA Tour. The Challenge features 16 of the top 20 ranked golfers in the world, with Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott and Tiger Woods missing the action.

Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy will make their debut appearances in the tournament, and both are big favorites to win it all. The driving-distance dynamo Bryson DeChambeau looks to power his way into the top 10.

Here's everything you need to watch 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge live streams this weekend:

How to watch the Charles Schwab Challenge online anywhere, with a VPN

CBS and the Golf Channel aren't everywhere, so I get that Americans abroad may have trouble finding Charles Schwab Challenge. Watching these four days of gold with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations.

How to watch the Charles Schwab Challenge in the US

American cable subscribers and cord-cutters alike can get a Charles Schwab Challenge 2020 live stream, as its channels are widely available. The first two days of coverage (on Thursday, June 11 and Friday, June 12) are mostly on the Golf Channel, with early hours coverage on PGA Tour live.

Then, on the weekend, Charles Schwab Challenge coverage is spread across Golf Channel (from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern) and CBS (3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern).

The Golf Channel is available on multiple live TV streaming services, including Hulu + Live TV and Fubo TV. CBS is available on both of those services, as well as its standalone CBS All Access service.

Hulu + Live TV isn't just a great place to stream the Golf Channel and CBS. It's got more than 65 channels, including ABC, Fox and NBC, plus major networks such as ESPN, Bravo, CNN, FX, Syfy and TBS.

Fubo.TV : Sports fans — now that sports are slowly coming back — should check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and in addition to both of the aforementioned channels — CBS and Golf Channel — it's also got on demand movies, so you're not just watching sports.

Those who don't need the early rounds coverage, and want to focus on the decisive end-game holes should look at CBS All Access offers a free 7-day trial when you sign up for one of the plans.

How to watch the Charles Schwab Challenge in the UK

In the UK, the Charles Schwab Challenge is on Sky Sports Golf. If you don't have a Sky Sports subscription, you can opt for a Now TV Sports pass, which costs £8.99 per day.