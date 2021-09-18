Broncos vs Jaguars live stream: How to watch NFL week 2 game online

The Broncos vs Jaguars live stream has Teddy Bridgewater trying to start his Broncos career with two straight wins, as Trevor Lawrence looks to avoid starting his NFL career with two straight losses. Only one will be successful in achieving their goal in this NFL live stream.

Broncos vs Jaguars channel, start time The Broncos vs Jaguars live stream airs tomorrow (Sunday, Sept. 19).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus.

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Denver Broncos were in the midst of enjoying a week one 27-13 win over the Giants when they got the news that wide receiver Jerry Jeudy would be placed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain. To add to the IR list, cornerback Ronald Darby was also placed on IR with a hamstring injury. Both will miss at least three weeks.

Jeudy was coming off a strong rookie campaign despite Denver’s quarterback struggles last season. The Alabama product caught 52 passes a year ago for 856 yards and three touchdowns. Not eye-popping numbers, but when you consider the Broncos started three different quarterbacks last year, those numbers look a little better.

Bridgewater and the Broncos will push for a 2-0 start to the season, while the Jags are looking to break even at 1-1. Jacksonville lost to the Texans last week, 37-21 but Lawrence went down fighting. The rookie number one overall pick completed 28-of-his-51 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns, but that was only good enough for a 70.1 passer rating, second lowest of opening week.

The first priority of Jacksonville’s defense will be finding a way to stop Melvin Gordan who ran all over the Giants last week. Gordon rattled off 101 yards on just 11 carries thanks in large part to a 70-yard touchdown run that put a bow on the Broncos’ scoring last week.

The Broncos are a 6-point favorite against the Jaguars. The over/under is 45.5.

How to watch Broncos vs Jaguars live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Broncos vs Jaguars live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Broncos vs Jaguars live streams in the US

In the US, Broncos vs Jaguars is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 19).

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that's one of our favorite services, it's not ideal for football fans.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. And more great stuff is on the way, including Frasier and Criminal Minds revivals.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Broncos vs Jaguars live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Broncos vs Jaguars.

Broncos vs Jaguars live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Broncos vs Jaguars on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Broncos vs Jaguars live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Broncos vs Jaguars live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Broncos vs Jaguars live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.