Brewers vs Braves live stream: How to watch the NLDS Game 3 online

The Brewers vs Braves live stream features an Atlanta team looking to take control of this best-of-five-series as they come home for games three and four. Meanwhile the Brewers will try to get their offense going again in this MLB live stream.

Brewers vs Braves live stream The Brewers vs Braves live stream is Monday (Oct. 11).

• Time — 1:07 p.m. ET / 10:07 p.m. PT / 6:07 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on TBS via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Braves got a dominating performance from their pitching staff in game two to even this NLDS at a game apiece Saturday night. Max Fried started for Atlanta and tossed six scoreless innings allowing just three hits and striking out nine. Then the bullpen took over to allow three hits and three walks the rest of the way as the Braves earned the 3-0 win.

Offensively, the Braves' bats were a little livelier than they were in game one, Freddie Freeman opened the scoring in the third with an RBI single to right followed by an Ozzie Albies RBI double in the third. Austin Riley capped off the Braves scoring in the sixth when he blasted a 428-foot solo homer for center.

The Braves will start Ian Anderson in game three while the Brewers have yet to announce their starter. The 23-year-old Anderson is coming off a season where he posted a 9-5 record with a 3.58 ERA. Last season, his rookie campaign, he started four playoff games going 2-0 with a microscopic 0.96 ERA.

Hits have been hard to come by in this series as both teams are hitting well below the Mendoza Line. The Braves are batting just .175 while the Brewers are hitting .183.

The Brewers most recently played in Atlanta for a three game series in late July. They were able to take two-of-three in that series.

How to watch Brewers vs Braves live streams from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

MLB streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Brewers vs Braves live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream baseball from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Brewers vs Braves live streams in the US

In the US, Brewers vs Braves is going to be broadcast on TBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of best streaming services: Sling TV.

In the U.S., the Brewers vs Braves is Monday (Oct. 11) at 1:07 p.m. ET.

You'll want to get at least Sling Blue + Sports Extra for the post-season, as this $46 per month combo will get you everything you need for the post season with local Fox affiliates (when available), TBS, FS1 and the MLB Network. Want ESPN? Upgrade to the Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extra ($61 per month total) for that network.

Sling TV's $46 Sling Blue + Sports Extra is the best option for streaming the whole MLB post-season, with the MLB Network, Fox in select markets, FS1 and the Turner channels including TBS.View Deal

Brewers vs Braves live streams in the UK

You can watch Brewers vs Braves live stream across the pond at 6:07 p.m. local BST Monday night. Those in the U.K. will want BT Sport, for TBS' coverage of the game.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time, with no need for a lengthy commitment.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the games by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Brewers vs Braves live streams in Canada

Canadian baseball fans are out of luck on TSN.ca and SportsNet.ca are not carrying Brewers vs Braves.