Brentford vs Norwich City live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Brentford vs Norwich City live stream could see the away side claim their first Premier League win of the season. Surely, Norwich have to win a game of football again at some point?

Brentford vs Norwich City live stream, date, time, channels The Brentford vs Norwich City live stream takes place Saturday, November 6.

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

To some, Brentford's current position in the EPL table might come as a shock, but it's no surprise to dedicated fans. Manager Thomas Frank proved in last year's Carabao Cup capable of outthinking Premier League coaches with a dismantling of Newcastle United, and he's got his Brentford side looking extremely well oiled in the first quarter of the season.

That said, the Bees have found themselves in a little bit of a rut as of late. A strong start which saw them claim victories over Arsenal, West Ham and Wolves, as well as a remarkable point against Liverpool, has been followed by three defeats on the bounce. The most recent of these came against a poor Burnley side who found themselves 3-0 up within 35 minutes.

Brentford desperately need to return to winning ways, so Frank and his men will be thrilled to come up against a Norwich side that have been utterly atrocious so far this season. There is no sugar coating the East Anglia side's first 10 games of the season: zero wins, two draws, eight losses, 25 goals conceded and just three scored. Ouch.

Norwich look destined for an immediate return to the Championship, and some are already starting to question if they will win a single game this season. That's unlikely to happen — they'll eventually get a scoop of luck against some unfortunate team — but manager Daniel Farke badly needs a result if he's to avoid his side being relegated in utter disgrace.

Bringing the likes of loanee Billy Gilmour and Todd Cantwell into the starting XI could provide the team with the creative spark it's been badly missing. Plus, they could provide some much-needed service to striker Teemu Pukki, who has been a bystander in too many games this season.

Norwich probably will get a first Premier League victory of the season at some point, and they may look to an out-of-form Brentford as the ideal candidate to claim it against. Of course, Brentford will work hard to ensure they inflict even more misery on a Norwich side that has already endured plenty already.

Can Norwich claim their first win of the season? Find out by watching the Brentford vs Norwich City live stream wherever you are. And for the rest of the season, be sure to keep checking our full how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Brentford vs Norwich City live stream wherever you are

The Brentford vs Norwich City live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Brentford vs Norwich City live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brentford vs Norwich City live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

The game starts at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Brentford vs Norwich City live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Brentford vs Norwich City live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Brentford vs Norwich City live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Brentford vs Norwich City live stream in the UK

Unfortunately, there's no Brentford vs Norwich City live stream in the UK; only 200 games of the Premier League 21/22 season's 380 games are showing on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime, and this match is not one of them.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Brentford vs Norwich City) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Brentford vs Norwich City live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Brentford vs Norwich City live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Brentford vs Norwich City live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Brentford vs Norwich City live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.