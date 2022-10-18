Brentford vs Chelsea live stream and how to watch Premier League game online

The Brentford vs Chelsea live stream will see the Blue look to increase their EPL winning streak to five matches — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Brentford vs Chelsea live stream date, time, channels The Brentford vs Chelsea live stream takes place Wednesday, October 19.

► Time 7:30 p.m. BST / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Brentford bounced back from a thrashing at the hands of Newcastle with an impressive 2-0 defeat of high-flying Brighton last week. A brace from Ivan Toney sunk the Seagulls, and took the striker up to eight goals for the season, an impressive return for a player still hoping to make England’s World Cup 2022 squad. Brentford are certainly enjoying their sophomore Premier League season. There's no slump in sight as the Bees currently sit in the top 10 equal on points with Liverpool.

Chelsea’s owners made the shock decision to sack Thomas Tuchel last month and paid a significant fee to poach Graham Potter from Brighton, but the risky move appears to be paying off. The London-based side are now unbeaten in six matches under Potter and are on an EPL winning streak of four-game (granted, the first game in the run was won under Tuchel). They’ll make the short journey up to Brentford full of confidence and looking to further build on their most recent win over Aston Villa which saw homegrown talent Mason Mount score two goals.

Brentford have yet to win successive league games this season and their recent form has been a little patchy, last weekend’s win over Brighton was their first three points in four games. However, the last time these sides met it finished as a shock 1-4 win for Brentford, can the Bees sting the Blues once again? You’ll need to watch a Brentford vs Chelsea live stream to find out.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action this weekend by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Brentford vs Chelsea live stream wherever you are

The Brentford vs Chelsea live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to USA or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

How to watch the Brentford vs Chelsea live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brentford vs Chelsea live stream on USA and on the NBC Sports (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. USA is available with a cable TV package.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV (opens in new tab). The Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Brentford vs Chelsea live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Brentford vs Chelsea live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Brentford vs Chelsea live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeInSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Brentford vs Chelsea live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

This season, Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) is broadcasting 20 Premier League games in the U.K. and the Brentford vs Chelsea live stream is one of them. The full match will be streamed live exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers and can be watched on any device that offers the Amazon Prime Video app.

If you’re outside the U.K. but have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can still watch the Brentford vs Chelsea live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) has the exclusive U.K. rights to 20 Premier League games for the 22/23 season. The streaming service is included with a Prime subscription, which you can sample with a one-month free trial (opens in new tab). Prime Video's library also includes original movies and series, like The Wheel of Time, The Boys and Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

How to watch the Brentford vs Chelsea live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Brentford vs Chelsea live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Brentford vs Chelsea live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Brentford vs Chelsea live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).