Bournemouth vs Southampton live stream and how to watch Premier League game online

The Bournemouth vs Southampton live stream will see Bournemouth welcome their south coast rivals Southampton in what is known as the ‘New Forest derby’ — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Bournemouth vs Southampton live stream date, time, channels The Bournemouth vs Southampton live stream takes place Wednesday, October 19.

► Time 7:30 p.m. BST / 2:30 a.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT.

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (opens in new tab) (requires Premium sub)

• U.K. — Watch on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

The old cliche for derby matches is that ‘the form book goes out the window’, Bournemouth will be hoping that is not the case when Southampton travel to the Vitality Stadium. Remarkably, since losing 9-0 to Liverpool they are the only team in the league to stay undefeated. Interim manager Gary O’Neil must be given huge credit for this feat but so too should the players. Among others, Dominic Solanke and Phillip Billing have been the stars of a resurgent Cherries side. English striker Solanke has picked up where he left off in the Championship, registering two goals and three assists while Danish midfielder Billing has an impressive three goals and an assist to his name. 13 points from 10 games is an excellent return for a newly promoted team, let alone one that looked so lost earlier this season.

30 miles along the South coast, Southampton are struggling. Currently in the relegation zone on a paltry eight points, the Saints managed to arrest a run of four straight defeats with a draw against West Ham on the weekend but they will need to start picking up wins. Scoring goals is proving difficult for Ralph Hassehutll’s team with the side drawing blanks in three of the last five games. Che Adams leads the charts with four goals so far this season and Joe Aribo has two but no one else has more than one goal. Hassenhutll will hope that the sight of Bournemouth brings the goals out as the last time the two sides met (in a 2021 FA cup clash) the Saints won 3-0.

With Bournemouth looking to root their rivals firmly in the relegation battle, the Bournemouth vs Southampton live stream is sure to be a feisty occasion and well worth watching.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Southampton live stream wherever you are

The Bournemouth vs Southampton live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to USA or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Southampton live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Bournemouth vs Southampton live stream on Peacock (opens in new tab), NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Bournemouth vs Southampton live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Southampton live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Bournemouth vs Southampton live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeInSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Southampton live stream in the UK

This season, Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) is broadcasting 20 Premier League games in the U.K. and the Bournemouth vs Southampton live stream is one of them. The full match will be streamed live exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers and can be watched on any device that offers the Amazon Prime Video app.

If you’re outside the U.K. but have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can still watch the Bournemouth vs Southampton live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Southampton live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Bournemouth vs Southampton live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Southampton live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Bournemouth vs Southampton live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).